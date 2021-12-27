Covid-19: Death toll climbs by 41, with 5 604 new infections recorded

South Africa recorded 5 604 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections on Sunday.

41 new deaths had been recorded, bringing the death toll to 90 814.

The Western Cape recorded the most new infections, with 28%.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Sunday, the country had recorded 3 413 540 laboratory-confirmed cases. There have been 41 new Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 90 814.

The NICD reports that 5 604 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing a 27.2% positivity rate.

Gauteng is the most affected, with 1 125 828 confirmed cases in total, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 600 489 cases, and Western Cape with 583 331.

Most of the new cases are from Western Cape (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (26%). Gauteng (17%); Eastern Cape (9%), Free State and North West (5% each); Mpumalanga (4%); and Limpopo and Northern Cape (3% each).

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 20,570 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 5,604 new cases, which represents a 27.2% positivity rate. A further 41 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,814 to date. See more here: https://t.co/vcEl0cZKqr pic.twitter.com/jCHdRSI7PE — NICD (@nicd_sa) December 26, 2021

Western Cape recorded 1 565 new cases on Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal 1 459, and Gauteng 956.

There has been an increase of 42 admissions in the past 24 hours. There are currently 9 112 people admitted to both public and private hospitals.

South Africa has conducted 21 059 203 tests, of which 20 570 have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

According to the Department of Health, 27 804 007 vaccines have been administered in total. Of those, 823 were administered on Sunday.

To date, 15 503 044 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children 12 and older, 884 165 doses of vaccine have been administered.

