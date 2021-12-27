57m ago

Covid-19: Death toll climbs by 41, with 5 604 new infections recorded

Nicole McCain
  • South Africa recorded 5 604 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections on Sunday.
  • 41 new deaths had been recorded, bringing the death toll to 90 814.
  • The Western Cape recorded the most new infections, with 28%.

South Africa recorded 5 604 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections on Sunday.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Sunday, the country had recorded 3 413 540 laboratory-confirmed cases. There have been 41 new Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 90 814.

The NICD reports that 5 604 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing a 27.2% positivity rate.

Gauteng is the most affected, with 1 125 828 confirmed cases in total, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 600 489 cases, and Western Cape with 583 331.

Most of the new cases are from Western Cape (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (26%). Gauteng (17%); Eastern Cape (9%), Free State and North West (5% each); Mpumalanga (4%); and Limpopo and Northern Cape (3% each).

Western Cape recorded 1 565 new cases on Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal 1 459, and Gauteng 956.

There has been an increase of 42 admissions in the past 24 hours. There are currently 9 112 people admitted to both public and private hospitals.

South Africa has conducted 21 059 203 tests, of which 20 570 have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

According to the Department of Health, 27 804 007 vaccines have been administered in total. Of those, 823 were administered on Sunday.

To date, 15 503 044 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children 12 and older, 884 165 doses of vaccine have been administered.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

