29 Jun

Covid-19 death toll hits 2 529 as cases rise to 144 264

Ntwaagae Seleka
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. (Jaco Marais)
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. (Jaco Marais)

  • There were 73 more deaths recorded in the country, taking the death toll to 2 529.
  • The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 144 264.
  • Over the last 24 hours, the country had 6 130 new infections.
 

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported on Monday that 73 more people had lost their lives due to the virus, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 2 529.

Mkhize said 43 of the deaths were reported in the Western Cape, 10 in Eastern Cape, six in Gauteng, six in KwaZulu-Natal, five in Limpopo, two in the North West and one death in Mpumalanga.

"This brings the total deaths to 2 529. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.

"The mortality rate is 1.8%. The number of recoveries is 70 614, which translates to a recovery rate of 48.9%," said Mkhize.

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is now 144 264, with 6 130 new infections recorded over the last 24 hours.

About 1 596 995 tests have been completed in total, of which 29 911 new tests are reported.

