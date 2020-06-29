Covid-19 death toll hits 2 529 as cases rise to 144 264

There were 73 more deaths recorded in the country, taking the death toll to 2 529.

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 144 264.

Over the last 24 hours, the country had 6 130 new infections.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported on Monday that 73 more people had lost their lives due to the virus, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 2 529.

Mkhize said 43 of the deaths were reported in the Western Cape, 10 in Eastern Cape, six in Gauteng, six in KwaZulu-Natal, five in Limpopo, two in the North West and one death in Mpumalanga.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 144 264, the total number of deaths is 2529 and the number of recoveries is 70 614, pic.twitter.com/CPoFlkupTo — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 29, 2020

"This brings the total deaths to 2 529. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.

"The mortality rate is 1.8%. The number of recoveries is 70 614, which translates to a recovery rate of 48.9%," said Mkhize.



About 1 596 995 tests have been completed in total, of which 29 911 new tests are reported.