Covid-19: Death toll hits 2 844 as cases rise to 168 061

Signs of Gauteng being the new epicentre are becoming clearer as the province registered more deaths than the Western Cape in the past 24 hours.

Gauteng recorded 38 deaths, Western Cape, 29 and KwaZulu-Natal, 16.

The total number of deaths is 2 844.

The predicted impacts of coronavirus in Gauteng are becoming visible after the province registered a high number of deaths in the past 24 hours.



Gauteng is already gearing up for its peak period of cases, and is expected to become the new epicentre, taking over from the Western Cape.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 95 people have died from the coronavirus related illnesses in the past 24 hours across the country.

The total number of deaths is 2 844.

Gauteng registered 38 deaths, Western Cape, 29, KwaZulu-Natal, 16 and 12 in the Eastern Cape.

Gauteng now has just below 30% of the total number of cases, with 49 937. The Western Cape remains the highest, with 65 841.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 168 061, the total number deaths is 2844 and the number of recoveries is 81 999. pic.twitter.com/ARtiHCYgZD — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 2, 2020

"As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 168 061. About 1 706 127 tests have been completed in total, of which 39 188 new tests are reported," Mkhize said.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1,7% The number of recoveries is 81 999, which translates to a recovery rate of 48.8%," said Mkhize.