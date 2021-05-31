Covid-19: Death toll in South Africa climbs by 76, infections by 3 755

As of Sunday, South Africa recorded a total of 1 662 825 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

3 755 new cases were recorded in the last 24-hour cycle.

76 new Covid-19-related fatalities have been recorded, taking the official death toll to 56 439.

According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, as of Sunday, the country recorded a total of 1 662 825 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The total number of people vaccinated is 968 319, and 4 443 vaccine shots were administered in the last 24-hour cycle. Of the total number of people vaccinated, 488 551 received the Pfizer vaccine in phase two of the national vaccination rollout.

As of Sunday, Gauteng recorded the most confirmed active cases with 15 872, followed by the Free State with 8 131 and the Northern Cape with 8 012.

The recovery rate is 93.6%, and 1 556 874 recoveries have been recorded.

To date, 11 606 570 tests have been completed, with 31 523 tests conducted in the last 24-hour cycle, Mkhize said.

Mkhize also reported a further 76 Covid-19-related deaths, of which 44 were recorded in North West, 17 in Gauteng, eight in the Free State, six in the Western Cape and one in the Northern Cape.

This brings the total to 56 439 official deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

