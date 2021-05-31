17m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Death toll in South Africa climbs by 76, infections by 3 755

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • As of Sunday, South Africa recorded a total of 1 662 825 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
  • 3 755 new cases were recorded in the last 24-hour cycle.
  • 76 new Covid-19-related fatalities have been recorded, taking the official death toll to 56 439.

South Africa recorded 3 755 new Covid-19 infections by Sunday and 76 new Covid-19-related deaths, taking the official death toll to 56 439.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, as of Sunday, the country recorded a total of 1 662 825 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The total number of people vaccinated is 968 319, and 4 443 vaccine shots were administered in the last 24-hour cycle. Of the total number of people vaccinated, 488 551 received the Pfizer vaccine in phase two of the national vaccination rollout.

As of Sunday, Gauteng recorded the most confirmed active cases with 15 872, followed by the Free State with 8 131 and the Northern Cape with 8 012.

The recovery rate is 93.6%, and 1 556 874 recoveries have been recorded.

To date, 11 606 570 tests have been completed, with 31 523 tests conducted in the last 24-hour cycle, Mkhize said.

Mkhize also reported a further 76 Covid-19-related deaths, of which 44 were recorded in North West, 17 in Gauteng, eight in the Free State, six in the Western Cape and one in the Northern Cape.

This brings the total to 56 439 official deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zweli mkhize­coronavirus
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
87% - 6728 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
13% - 965 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.78
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.56
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.81
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.65
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,907.76
+0.2%
Silver
28.06
+0.5%
Palladium
2,837.99
+0.4%
Platinum
1,189.26
+0.4%
Brent Crude
68.72
-0.7%
Top 40
61,346
0.0%
All Share
67,555
0.0%
Resource 10
66,256
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,078
0.0%
Financial 15
13,450
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo