Covid-19 death toll now at 6 655 as confirmed cases hit 434 200

Ntwaagae Seleka
An elderly man opens his mouth to receive a testing swab for Covid-19 coronavirus.
An elderly man opens his mouth to receive a testing swab for Covid-19 coronavirus.
Marco Longari/AFP

  • SA recorded 312 new Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours.
  • According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, 209 deaths were registered in Gauteng.
  • The cumulative number of deaths now stands at 6 655.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday said there had been 312 new deaths related to Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 6 655.

The minister also announced 12 204 new infections of Covid-19, which brings the total of confirmed cases to 434 200.

Of the 312 new deaths, 209 were in Gauteng, 44 in the Eastern Cape, 37 in KwaZulu-Natal, 18 from the Western Cape and four in the Northern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Mkhize.

He also said the number of recoveries was at 263 054, which translates to a recovery rate of 60.6%.

"The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 730 812, with 46 324 new tests conducted since the last report," said Mkhize.

