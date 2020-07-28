36m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 death toll now stands at 7 257 as confirmed cases rise to 459 761

Canny Maphanga
Workers in protective gear work at Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg.
Workers in protective gear work at Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg.
Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • South Africa recorded just over 7 000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours.
  • Gauteng has the highest number of cases - 164 584.
  • There were 190 new Covid-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 7 257.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday announced the country had recorded 7 232 new infections in 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 459 761.

Gauteng is still the leading province, with 164 584 cases, followed by the Western Cape 92 983 and the Eastern Cape 75 067.

Remaining breakdown per province -

KwaZulu-Natal: 68 101

Free State: 18 134

Limpopo: 7 502

Mpumalanga: 11 552

North West: 17 791

Northern Cape: 3 997

Unknown: 50

Total: 459 761

Mkhize also reported that a total of 190 new Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded, with the death toll now on 7 257.

Of the new Covid-19 related deaths, 11 were from the Eastern Cape, 55 from Gauteng, 62 from KwaZulu-Natal, 49 from the Western Cape and 13 from the North West.

ALSO READ | Zweli Mkhize calls on provinces to report Covid-19 deaths in line with WHO protocols

In addition, the country has recorded 287 313 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 62.5%.

A total of 2 830 635 tests have been conducted to date, with 57% in the private sector and 43% in the public sector.

Related Links
Africa is approaching one million Covid-19 cases - here's how countries are faring
167 companies got tenders for Covid-19 work, R159m the highest amount paid - Gauteng health dept
Covid-19: Another Mpumalanga police station is temporarily closed
Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 325 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 2174 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 445 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.87)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-1.13)
ZAR/EUR
19.36
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.77)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.96)
Gold
1956.11
(-0.43)
Silver
24.29
(-4.65)
Platinum
949.00
(-0.52)
Brent Crude
43.90
(+0.27)
Palladium
2285.50
(-0.95)
All Share
56488.11
(+0.29)
Top 40
52043.05
(+0.25)
Financial 15
10560.69
(+1.83)
Industrial 25
74160.35
(+0.33)
Resource 10
56969.57
(-0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

15h ago

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets...

16h ago

FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets special visit on his birthday
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo