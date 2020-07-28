Covid-19 death toll now stands at 7 257 as confirmed cases rise to 459 761

South Africa recorded just over 7 000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Gauteng has the highest number of cases - 164 584.

There were 190 new Covid-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 7 257.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday announced the country had recorded 7 232 new infections in 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 459 761.



Gauteng is still the leading province, with 164 584 cases, followed by the Western Cape 92 983 and the Eastern Cape 75 067.

Remaining breakdown per province - KwaZulu-Natal: 68 101 Free State: 18 134 Limpopo: 7 502

Mpumalanga: 11 552 North West: 17 791 Northern Cape: 3 997 Unknown: 50 Total: 459 761

Mkhize also reported that a total of 190 new Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded, with the death toll now on 7 257.



Of the new Covid-19 related deaths, 11 were from the Eastern Cape, 55 from Gauteng, 62 from KwaZulu-Natal, 49 from the Western Cape and 13 from the North West.

In addition, the country has recorded 287 313 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 62.5%.

A total of 2 830 635 tests have been conducted to date, with 57% in the private sector and 43% in the public sector.