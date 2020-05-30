Covid-19: Death toll up to 643 as number of cases surge to 30 967

There have been 32 more Covid-19-relative deaths, bringing the toll to 643, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.



The number of cases broke the 30 000 mark, hitting 30 967 on Saturday.

The Western Cape continues to be the country's epicentre and has 20 160 confirmed cases, making up for nearly two-thirds of all cases.

Gauteng has 3 773 cases and the Eastern Cape 3 759.

The Western Cape also has the highest number of deaths, with 465, followed by the Eastern Cape (82) and KwaZulu-Natal (52).

The number of people who have recovered now stands at 16 116.

