Covid-19 deaths now on 1 210 as cases hit over 55 000

There are 55 421 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA as of 10 June.

A total of 1 210 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded.

A total of 998 400 Covid-19 tests conducted to date.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa has risen to over 55 000 on Wednesday with a further 2 430 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

According to a statement by Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize, the total number of confirmed cases of the virus, as of 10 June, is 55 421.

The country has also edged even closer to the one million mark for tests conducted, with 998 400 tests conducted to date, of which 30 330 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Cases by province:

Western Cape: 36 021

Gauteng: 7 195

Eastern Cape: 7 154

KwaZulu-Natal: 3 347

North West: 657

Free State: 401

Limpopo: 257

Mpumalanga: 207

Northern Cape: 125

Unknown: 57

Covid-19 related deaths

The minister also announced that a further 48 covid-19 related deaths have been recorded, bringing the total death toll to 1 210, which translated to a mortality rate of 2.2%.

Of the new reported deaths, 37 are from the Western Cape, nine from the Eastern Cape and two from KwaZulu-Natal.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

Recoveries have also increased, with a total of 31 505 recoveries recorded to date.

Deaths by province:

Western Cape: 927

Eastern Cape: 147

KwaZulu-Natal: 64

Gauteng: 57

Free State: 9

Limpopo: 3

North West: 1

Northern Cape: 1

Mpumalanga: 1

Of the deaths recorded as of 10 June, 51.3% were men and 48.6% were women.

The majority of the deaths were recorded in the age bracket of 50–79, accounting for 70.1%.