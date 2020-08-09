09 Aug

Covid-19 deaths slowing, recoveries at 73%

Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images

The country has recorded 6 670 new Covid-19 cases.

While the recovery rate has increased to 73%, this has been tempered by the death of 198 people.

This brings the number of confirmed cases to 559 858 after 30 318 more tests were conducted. 

READ | KZN expected to peak in coming weeks - Zweli Mkhize

On Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed another 198 people died of Covid-19. 

The Eastern Cape had 80 confirmed deaths, while Gauteng had 32, KwaZulu-Natal 63 and the Western Cape 23.

"This brings the cumulative total of reported Covid-19-related deaths to 10 408," said Mkhize who offered condolences to the loved ones of those who died. 

- Compiled by Jenni Evans

Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirus updatecoronavirus
