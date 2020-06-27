17m ago

Covid-19: Dirco closes OR Tambo Building after 2 staffers test positive

Nicole McCain
Taechit Taechamanodom/Getty Images

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has temporarily closed the OR Tambo Building in Pretoria after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

In a circular to all staff on Friday, which News24 has seen, Dirco stated that the building would be closed "immediately to allow the process of consultation with public health officials and decontamination of the building" over the weekend.

Tracing is currently under way, according to the circular, and the building will reopen on Monday.

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele confirmed that two positive Covid-19 cases were reported and that the building was closed for decontamination.

As of Friday night, there were 124 590 positive coronavirus cases in the country after 6 215 new infections were reported.

An increase of 48 new deaths increased the death toll to 2 340. There were 64 111 recoveries.

