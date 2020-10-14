36m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster by 30 days

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
GCIS
  • The Covid-19 national state of disaster has been extended by another month.
  • This gives government extra powers if needed to direct resources and manpower to assist those in need.
  • The DA previously rejected the national state of disaster and lockdown, saying it caused serious harm to the economy.

The national state of disaster declared due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be extended by another month to avoid a second wave of infections, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Wednesday.

"Cabinet has decided to further extend the National State of Disaster by a month. This period will allow government a progressive and responsible return to normal. It will help us put measures in place to avoid a second wave of infections," she said in a tweet.

The state of disaster was scheduled to end on Thursday, with government previously not saying if it would be extended.

READ | Ramaphosa calls on citizens to use the Covid-19 app - here's how it works

Covid-19 has as of Tuesday night claimed 18 028 lives in South Africa, with a total of 694 537 cases recorded and a 90% recovery rate.

The first state of disaster was declared on 15 March when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country's response to the global pandemic.

NOW READ | Cape Town teenagers flocked to Tin Roof for night of cheap booze: Now at least 47 have Covid-19

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
LIVE | Cabinet to extend national state of disaster by another month
Dlamini-Zuma's turnaround plan for SA ailing municipalities is risky, warns DA
200 days of lockdown: How far has SA come?
Read more on:
nkosazana dlamini-zumacoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 557 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 619 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.49
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(-1.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(-0.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.45)
Gold
1908.70
(+0.87)
Silver
24.45
(+1.27)
Platinum
864.00
(-0.17)
Brent Crude
42.39
(+1.75)
Palladium
2344.37
(+2.17)
All Share
55424.08
(+0.67)
Top 40
51077.31
(+0.70)
Financial 15
9686.95
(-0.90)
Industrial 25
75765.50
(+0.59)
Resource 10
54731.95
(+1.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo