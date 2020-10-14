Covid-19: Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster by 30 days

- The Covid-19 national state of disaster has been extended by another month.
- This gives government extra powers if needed to direct resources and manpower to assist those in need.
- The DA previously rejected the national state of disaster and lockdown, saying it caused serious harm to the economy.
The national state of disaster declared due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be extended by another month to avoid a second wave of infections, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Wednesday.
"Cabinet has decided to further extend the National State of Disaster by a month. This period will allow government a progressive and responsible return to normal. It will help us put measures in place to avoid a second wave of infections," she said in a tweet.
The state of disaster was scheduled to end on Thursday, with government previously not saying if it would be extended.
Covid-19 has as of Tuesday night claimed 18 028 lives in South Africa, with a total of 694 537 cases recorded and a 90% recovery rate.
The first state of disaster was declared on 15 March when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country's response to the global pandemic.
