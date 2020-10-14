Covid-19: Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster by 30 days

The Covid-19 national state of disaster has been extended by another month.

This gives government extra powers if needed to direct resources and manpower to assist those in need.

The DA previously rejected the national state of disaster and lockdown, saying it caused serious harm to the economy.

The national state of disaster declared due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be extended by another month to avoid a second wave of infections, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Wednesday.

"Cabinet has decided to further extend the National State of Disaster by a month. This period will allow government a progressive and responsible return to normal. It will help us put measures in place to avoid a second wave of infections," she said in a tweet.

The state of disaster was scheduled to end on Thursday, with government previously not saying if it would be extended.

Covid-19 has as of Tuesday night claimed 18 028 lives in South Africa, with a total of 694 537 cases recorded and a 90% recovery rate.

The first state of disaster was declared on 15 March when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country's response to the global pandemic.

