52m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: East London 10111 call centre closed after police officer tests positive

Malibongwe Dayimani
SAPS flag.
SAPS flag.
SAPS
  • The call centre services large parts of the Buffalo City Metro, including East London, King William's Town and surrounding villages.
  • SAPS management has apologised for the inconvenience that may have been caused by the closure.
  • The public is urged to directly call nearby police stations in case of an emergency.

The East London 10111 police emergency line has been switched off and the call centre shut down after a police member tested positive for Covid-19.

The busy toll free line services large parts of the Buffalo City Metro, including King William's Town, East London, the Eastern Cape capital Bhisho and surrounding villages and townships.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: "Due to the fact that there is no suitable or other alternative accommodation that fits the specific needs of the unit and it's unique systems, members of community served by the stations listed below are advised to call the relevant station to report crime and criminal activities."

READ | 2 veteran officers die of Covid-19, while police confirm 370 are positive

If you live in the following areas, you are advised to call these nearby police stations directly:

East London, Buffalo Flats, Duncan Village, Scenery Park, Cambridge, Beacon Bay, Gonubie, Mdantsane, Berlin, Inyibiba, Vulindlela, Macleantown, King William’s Town, Bhisho, Dimbaza, Ndevana, Steve Vukile Tshwete, Tamara, Zele, Punzana, Zwelitsha and Kei Road.

Naidoo said the call centre building had been decontaminated on Monday and would be fully operational by Thursday.

SAPS management apologised for the inconvenience.

Related Links
More than 1 600 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19, with 14 deaths - Cele
Covid-19: Another Eastern Cape police station closes after cop tests positive
6 cops have died from Covid-19, while 611 have tested positive, says Cele
Read more on:
east londoncoronaviruspolicehealth
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
26% - 689 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 156 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
25% - 673 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
43% - 1123 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.07
(+0.07)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(+0.00)
ZAR/EUR
19.32
(+0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.50)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.11)
Gold
1730.45
(+0.36)
Silver
17.40
(+0.24)
Platinum
813.00
(-1.57)
Brent Crude
39.47
(+2.44)
Palladium
1948.00
(+1.27)
All Share
52270.20
(-2.55)
Top 40
47919.52
(-2.70)
Financial 15
10469.69
(-2.83)
Industrial 25
71618.76
(-2.35)
Resource 10
47848.10
(-3.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20164.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo