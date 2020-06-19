1h ago

Covid-19: Eastern Cape finance MEC and wife test positive

Malibongwe Dayimani
Eastern Cape health MEC Mlungisi Mvoko, right, with the province's Premier, Oscar Mabuyane.
Twitter/OscarMabuyane
  • Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko is the latest ANC leader to test positive for the virus in the province.
  • The results came after he and his wife went for tests after presenting flu symptoms.
  • MECs Xolile Nqata and Nomakhosazana Meth will both act in Mlungisi Mvoko's position. 

Eastern Cape Finance, Economic Development and Tourism MEC Mlungisi Mvoko and his wife, Balise, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This was announced by Premier Oscar Mabuyane's office in a statement on Friday evening.

Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said the results came after the couple decided to test for the virus after they had flu symptoms.

They are now in isolation, said Sicwetsha.

READ | Eastern Cape Premier stands firm, wants alcohol ban until Level 1

The Eastern Cape provincial government wishes both MEC Mvoko and his wife well during their isolation period, Sicwetsha said in the statement.

He said Mabuyane spoke to Mvoko earlier on Friday to wish him and his wife a speedy recovery.

"Premier Mabuyane has taken a decision to allow MEC Mvoko time to focus on his recovery and that of his wife. In this regard, Premier Mabuyane has appointed two MECs to act in the departments led by MEC Mvoko during this isolation period."

MEC for Rural Development and Agrarian Reform Nomakhosazana Meth has been appointed to act as the MEC for Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism.

Acting

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Xolile Nqatha, has been appointed to act as the MEC for Finance.

"Premier Mabuyane wishes every person who has tested positive for the coronavirus in our province a speedy recovery. He sends his heartfelt condolences to families that lost their loved ones because of this virus.

"The provincial government and its social partners continue to work together to provide support to people infected by the coronavirus while also focusing on preventing the spread of the virus," said Sicwetsha.

READ | 'Dirty, nauseating' conditions at Eastern Cape hospitals 

He also added that Mabuyane urged the people of the province to wear their cloth masks when they leave their homes, wash their hands with soap and water regularly, or with hand sanitiser, and to keep a social distance at all times.

Two Chris Hani district councillors, Khaya Bizana and Yanga Zicina, also tested positive last month, according to DispatchLive.

On 24 May, Amathole District Municipality Mayor Khanyile Maneli's 58-year-old wife, Matilda Beauty Nontsapho Maneli, died after contracting Covid-19.

She died at Stutterheim Hospital at 08:30 that day, said family spokesperson Sithembele Zuka at the time.

This week, acting Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Thsonono Buyeye and his staff were forced into quarantine after the mayor's bodyguard died of Covid-19. The bodyguard was not named.

