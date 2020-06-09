Covid-19: Eastern Cape school sends all Grade 7 pupils home after parent tests positive

The East London-based West Bank High School closed after the parent of a Grade 7 pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

Grade 7 pupils and teachers will remain home until test results of the affected pupil return negative.

Department says it will devise a catch-up strategy to ensure pupils do not miss out on any school work.

An Eastern Cape school sent all of its 49 Grade 7 pupils and their teachers home on Monday hours after returning to classes for the first time since lockdown.

This is after one of the parents of a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

In a letter sent to all Grade 7 parents during school hours on Monday, West Bank High School headmaster Tom Dreyer said pupils would remain home until the child of the affected parent received a negative test result.

A total of 13 000 Grade 7 and 12 pupils were expected to return to school across the province on Monday.

Schools were closed on 27 March when the country entered into a national lockdown to manage and contain the spread of Covid-19.

Called for comment on Tuesday, Dreyer confirmed the incident but referred questions to the education department.

Department spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said the decision to keep the pupils at home, "was taken in the best interest of school [population] as it is a combined school".

In the letter, Dreyer said: "It has been reported that a parent of one of our Grade 7 pupils received her Covid-19 test results this morning and has tested positive for Covid-19. All Grade seven learners must please be fetched from school and remain at home, self-isolating pending the test results of the learner.

"If the results are negative, the teachers and the learners will return to school the following day, if the results are positive, the teachers and the learners must remain at home for 14 days in self-isolation and monitor symptoms or the learner can even go for Covid-19 testing."

Dreyer added: "Parents must please wait outside the front door when they come to collect their children. They must just inform the school management team who they are coming to collect, and the learner will be brought to the front door."

Pulumani said the school management team would devise a catch-up strategy to make sure pupils are brought up to speed with school work.