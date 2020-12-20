Covid-19: Eastern Cape records 105 fatalities as SA death toll nears 25 000

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced in his daily briefing that there had been another 152 Covid-19 deaths.

The death toll now stands at 24 691.

Of the 152 deaths, the Eastern Cape recorded 105, there were five in Free State, Western Cape recorded 30, three in Mpumalanga, one in Gauteng and eight in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Sunday's stats, there had been a spike of 9 445 since the last report, bringing the country's cumulative Covid-19 cases to 921 922. Total recoveries are 793 914.



As of Sunday, a total of 6 140 839 tests had been conducted, with 40 466 done since the last report.