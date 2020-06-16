1h ago

Covid-19: Electoral Court grants IEC permission to postpone by-elections

Ntwaagae Seleka
A woman casts her vote. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
  • The Electoral Court has granted the Electoral Commission of SA permission to postpone by-elections in the country.
  • The commission approached the court seeking the postponement due to the continuous effects of Covid-19 in the country.
  • Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will proclaim municipal elections after consulting with the commission.

The Electoral Court has granted the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) permission to postpone by-elections in the country due to the continuous effects of the coronavirus.

This after the commission approached the court seeking a postponement.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said the court had granted the postponements as requested by it.

"As required in law, the municipal elections will be proclaimed by Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma after her consultations with the Electoral Commission.

"In this regard, the Electoral Commission has begun consultations with the minister. These consultations are ongoing."

Bapela added holding a single general election for all spheres of the government each five years and electronic voting were among the potential considerations for Parliament.

"Our stakeholders - including political parties, media and civil society - are free to engage in the ensuing policy dialogue. These matters are not a prerogative of the Electoral Commission, but require a collaborative effort and national consensus," she said.

