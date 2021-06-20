1h ago

Covid-19: Equal Education welcomes decision to keep schools open amid third wave

Getrude Makhafola
Schools in South Africa will remain open amid the Covid-19 third wave.
PHOTO: GCIS
  • Equal Education supports the government's decision to keep schools open amid the country's third Covid-19 wave.
  • The organisation says closing schools is detrimental for many pupils who depend on schools for meals and counselling.
  • South Africa has recorded 13 575 new Covid-19 cases and 149 more deaths.

Non-profit organisation Equal Education (EE) has welcomed the government's decision to keep schools open as South Africa heads into its third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Saturday that schools would remain open and that Covid-19 cases would be dealt with school by school.

The organisation said closing schools previously affected pupils' access to meals and counselling, and limited pupils' interactions with their friends.

"We believe this is in line with its risk-adjusted strategy and significantly helps to manage fears around school safety, while protecting learners from the harmful impacts of not being at school every day," EE and the EE Law Centre said in a joint statement on Saturday.

The statement continued: 

The department's 2021 Annual Performance Plan shows that it will take years to catch up on learning losses, with serious consequences for the skills learners are able to obtain over the course of their schooling. The consequences of schools being closed for long periods of time and a rotating timetable will be with South Africa for years.

On Saturday, Motshekga said the vaccine rollout for teachers would begin on 23 June and continue until 8 July, targeting 582 000 teachers.

All registered teachers will be vaccinated, regardless of their age and whether they were vaccinated before. Other school staffers who are expected to receive the jab include those who transport children and feeding scheme staff.

South Africa recorded 13 575 more Covid-19 cases and 149 more deaths on Saturday, increasing the death toll to 58 590.

