Covid-19 fallout taking toll on emotional state of SA's youngsters - study

Cebelihle Mthethwa
The Covid-19 pandemic is said to be taking a toll on young people.
Getty Images
  • A UCT study on the emotional well-being of the youth during the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa has revealed that majority are suffering from depressive symptoms. 
  • About 72% of the participants showed symptoms of depression.
  • Income and job losses, the fear of contracting the virus, breakdown in social interactions, and increased uncertainty about the future are likely to trigger mental health problems.

A University of Cape Town study on the emotional well-being of the youth during the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa has revealed that the majority are suffering from depressive symptoms. 

The study conducted by Dr Gibson Mudiriza and Associate Professor Ariane De Lannoy at the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (Saldru) at UCT assessed the prevalence of, and factors associated with, depressive symptoms among young people aged 18 to 35.

"Our results show a prevalence of depressive symptoms of 72% among the young participants, which is high and worrisome when compared to mental health results among youth gathered outside of the Covid-19 context," said Mudiriza. 

"When disaggregated by various characteristics, the prevalence of depressive symptoms was found to be higher among older, female, and white youth and those with higher education."

They used data from a survey with 11 700 participants from the entire country.

Mudiriza said their results showed that the symptoms were associate more with older women who had higher education and were in urban-informal settings.

Meanwhile, De Lannoy said that young people started experiencing high levels of insecurities when education came to a halt and schools and universities were briefly closed due to the lockdown.

She pointed out that the income and job losses, together with the fear of contracting the virus, breakdown in social interactions, as well as increased uncertainty about the future, were likely to trigger a wide variety of mental health problems like panic disorder, anxiety and depression.

"These findings suggest that while combating the Covid-19 pandemic, policymakers need to also pay close attention to mental health problems experienced by young people in the country, as those with depressive symptoms might see their chances to reconnection to education or employment hampered by the effects of mental ill-health, once lockdown is released," UCT said in a statement.

12 Dec

12 Dec

11 Dec

04 Dec

27 Nov

20 Nov

27 Nov

11 Nov 2019

27 Nov

24 Nov

