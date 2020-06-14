16m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Field hospital launched in KZN

Vanessa Banton
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu at the Royal Agriculture Showgrounds field hospital.
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu at the Royal Agriculture Showgrounds field hospital.
Supplied
  • The Royal Agricultural showground Covid-19 field hospital in Pietermaritzburg was launched on Sunday.
  • It will give KwaZulu-Natal 254 isolation beds to service uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, and uThukela districts.
  • The KZN health department has also entered into agreements with hotels, B&Bs and resorts, so it can have access to more beds.

The Royal Agricultural showground in Pietermaritzburg has undergone a transformation and has now been launched as a Covid-19 field hospital. 

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala officially handed over the field hospital to the province's health department on Sunday.

"This field hospital is giving us 254 isolation beds, which will service uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala and uThukela districts. Another field hospital, the Durban Exhibition Centre, is being constructed on our behalf by the national Department of Health," the premier said.

The premier said, over the past few months, KwaZulu-Natal had created 7 111 beds in the province through extensive renovation and repurposing of hospitals as well as the establishment of field hospitals. 

READ | Just 207 critical care beds and 350 ventilators added to public hospitals during lockdown

"This has put us in a good position to be able to accommodate patients who need to be quarantined while waiting for their test results, and to isolate and treat those who have tested positive," Zikalala said.

Agreements with hotels

Other facilities that have been repurposed include Clairwood Hospital, Wentworth Hospital, Richmond, Dundee and Niemeyer Hospital.

"In addition to this, the KZN Department of Health has also entered into agreements with a few hotels, B&Bs and resorts, which will give us more than 4 000 beds as and when needed," the premier added.

Zikalala said 8 893 personnel are also being recruited to serve in the following categories:

  • Professional nurses - 4 804
  • Staff nurses - 3 064
  • Speciality nurses – 151
  • Ward Clerks - 284
  • General Orderlies – 590
Related Links
WATCH | Mkhize gets first look into hi-tech field hospitals in Khayelitsha and Brackenfell
On-standby SANDF to provide field hospitals in fight against coronavirus
Boy who died after falling ill at Gauteng school tests negative for Covid-19
Read more on:
pietermaritzburgcoronavirus
Lottery
One person bags R246k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 8183 votes
Cricket
12% - 2407 votes
Soccer
24% - 4650 votes
Golf
7% - 1375 votes
Other
16% - 3082 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.16
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.26)
Gold
1728.89
(+0.08)
Silver
17.45
(+0.17)
Platinum
807.50
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
39.06
(+0.26)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.60)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo