Covid-19: Fifth wave of infections expected as SA approaches winter

During a briefing on Friday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla spoke about the country entering a fifth wave of SARS-CoV-2 later this year.

Phaahla said there was an expectation that as the country moved closer to winter, the fifth wave will break out.

He said the fifth wave could even come earlier, depending on variants of concern.

Phaahla briefed the media on Friday on government's efforts to fight Covid-19 as well as the national vaccine rollout programme.

The minister focused most of the briefing on the decline in infections, with South Africa officially having reached the end of the fourth wave.

"We again appeal to all South Africans to seize the opportunity of protecting themselves and those around them now," Phaahla said.

"While the fourth wave remains stable, even though we are not completely out of it while the rate remains above 10%, we know that the virus is still very far from being eliminated."

However, the minister touched on a fifth wave of infections becoming a reality later in the year.

"It is expected that by the end of February we will reach below 5% positivity, which will signal stability, but there is also expectation that as we get closer to winter, the fifth wave will break out – or even earlier, depending on variants of concern."

The minister added that only high coverage vaccination would reduce the emergence of more variants.

This prediction was in keeping with when and how the previous waves of infections emerged since the pandemic started in 2020.

Slow rate of declining infections

News24 reported earlier on Friday that while South Africa was reaching the end of the fourth wave of infections, the decline in infections had slowed, taking the shape of a plateau.

Phaahla explained that the steady decline in infections recorded earlier in January had changed pace.

"The last 14 days, including the last seven days, have given us a confusing picture. We have seen a less resilient decline in infections," Phaahla said.

"The picture has been that of a stalemate where there's no serious decline and yet no worrying rise in infections. Instead of the curve flattening, it has taken the shape of a plateau."

Supplied GCIS

The minister said it was believed that the stagnation in the slowing down of new infections could be linked to the opening of schools.

Phaahla said it was possible that the increased movement after the holidays, especially as schools opened, was adding to the stagnation in the slowing down of new infections as the country exited the fourth wave.

"We, therefore, have reason to be optimistic that as schools settle down and there's reduced movement of people there will be faster and sustained reduction of infections," he added.

Of those admitted to hospital, over 85% were in general wards, with only 4.2% capacity utilised, while 6.7% were in high care and 8.4% in ICU wards utilising 7.5% of capacity.

Vaccinations

In terms of vaccinations, as of Wednesday, more than 30 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to the minister.

"As of last night (Thursday), we were at 30 100 000 doses, with 18 604 643 individuals with at least one jab – 46.7% adult coverage while 41.61% are fully vaccinated."

Phaahla said people aged 60 and older continued to be the most vaccinated age group.

Age group vaccination percentages were as follows:

60+ age group: 67.25% of the group vaccinated

50+ age group: 63.15% of the group vaccinated

35-49 age group: 51% of the group vaccinated

18-34 age group: 33% of the group vaccinated







