Covid-19 figures: 77 more people die, 1 861 new cases

Ntwaagae Seleka
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

A total of 1 861 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in the past 24-hour cycle, with 77 more people losing their lives to the virus.  

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said, as of Thursday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases was 667 049.  

"The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 102 162, with 18 405 new tests conducted since the last report. Regrettably, we report 77 more Covid-19 related deaths, with 58 from Gauteng, eight from KwaZulu-Natal, seven from Eastern Cape and four from Western Cape.  This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 16 283.  

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 595 916 which translates to a recovery rate of 89.3%," said Mkhize.  

 

