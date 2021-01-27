Covid-19: First vaccine batch to arrive in SA on 1 February

The flight carrying the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

Phase One of the vaccine will be delivered using three platforms: work-based programmes, mobile teams and vaccination centres.

The government will prioritise healthcare workers, who are to receive the vaccine by next month.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the flight carrying the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Monday, 1 February.

In a webinar on Wednesday night, Mkhize said the flight will leave Mumbai, via Dubai, on Sunday, 31 January.

Phase One of the vaccine will be delivered using three platforms, which includes work-based programmes, mobile teams and vaccination centres.

Doses for Phase Two and Phase Three of the vaccine will be delivered by a variety of platforms, including mobile clinics and vaccination centres.

Mkhize previously announced the first one million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will come from the Serum Institute of India, while another 500 000 will be received in February.

According to Mkhize, the government will be prioritising healthcare workers, and will ensure they receive the vaccine by February 2021.

An estimated 1.25 million healthcare workers will be prioritised.

However, the health department also said distribution will move from a targeted approach to a broader population reach as more vaccines become available.

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.