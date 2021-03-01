41m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: First wave hit poorer communities hardest, likely to have improved herd immunity - report

Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A nurse conducts a swab for a Covid-19 test.
A nurse conducts a swab for a Covid-19 test.
PHOTO: Getty Images

Researchers who conducted a study in Cape Town found that herd immunity was more entrenched in poorer areas.

This comes after they analysed the Covid-19 tests of 405 employees at the V&A Waterfront and found that 23.7% of respondents who had Covid-19 antibodies, were more likely to live in informal housing, according to a TimesLIVE report.

The test volunteers came from all social strata and the research was carried out by a team of pulmonologists from the Medical Research Council and Stellenbosch University. It was published in the journal, PLOS One.

The research reportedly showed those who had Covid-19 antibodies were most likely to come from Khayelitsha, while those from the western health subdistrict – including the Atlantic Seaboard and City Centre – were more likely to test negative for antibodies.

Nearly half of the respondents were reportedly asymptomatic in the last six months, which indicated that they did not contract the virus during the second wave of infections.

Researchers concluded that herd immunity was more entrenched in poorer areas.

This was supported by a reportedly significantly lower infection rate in Khayelitsha, compared to other areas during the second wave of infections, the report stated.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
samrcstellenbosch universitywestern capecape townhealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2695 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 1889 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2658 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.12
(-0.55)
ZAR/GBP
21.07
(-0.30)
ZAR/EUR
18.19
(-0.07)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.38)
Gold
1746.06
(+0.44)
Silver
26.77
(+0.03)
Platinum
1207.00
(+0.87)
Brent Crude
64.90
(0.00)
Palladium
2332.00
(-0.01)
All Share
67636.11
(+2.27)
Top 40
62202.02
(+2.38)
Financial 15
12456.68
(+2.10)
Industrial 25
88597.30
(+2.85)
Resource 10
68692.56
(+1.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo