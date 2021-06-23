Covid-19: First Western Cape teacher vaccinated upbeat after receiving jab

Vredenberg primary school teacher Eugenia Paulo-Goagoses was first in line for her Covid-19 jab on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old said she would encourage her colleagues to get vaccinated.

Hers was one of 55 000 of the J&J doses the province received.

"It wasn't even sore."

Eugenia Paulo-Goagoses from Masiphathisane Primary School on the West Coast, was upbeat after receiving her Covid-19 vaccination on Wednesday.

Paulo-Goagoses was the first teacher in the Western Cape to receive the jab at the Cape Town vaccination site.

"It honestly wasn't even as bad as I expected. I didn't even feel the needle going in."

The 29-year-old from Vredenberg, who teaches children in Grades 5 to 7, said she would be telling her colleagues about her experience.

"I will encourage them because this is the solution to our society."

She said Covid-19 had personally affected her and her profession.

"It was difficult for me last year because I fell pregnant and financially we struggled and it wreaked havoc. My profession was altered. This vaccine can build what we lost and can restore a sense of normality in our lives."

She said she was excited to be able to get some form of protection from the virus.

The province's education department hoped to increase the number of people vaccinated in the sector in the coming weeks.

The province received approximately 55 200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The province expected another consignment of vaccinations next week, also for teachers.

Western Cape education department head Brent Walters said it was an exciting day for teachers.

"I'm very elated about today [Wednesday], especially for our sector that not only suffered physical losses through the death of colleagues, [but] we also suffered learning losses. This is a first step toward stability."