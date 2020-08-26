1h ago

Covid-19: First-year students to return to university under Level 2

Sesona Ngqakamba
  • First-year students are among those who are now permitted to return to campuses during Level 2 lockdown.
  • The higher education department says it is working with high-risk universities which are not fully operational due to the pandemic. 
  • The other students can only return under Level 1 and will continue with online learning. 

The Department of Higher Education and Training, Science and Innovation has announced universities can now have 66% of its student population returning to campuses during Level 2 lockdown.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande announced this on Wednesday during a briefing in Pretoria, where he announced the sector's plans for Level 2 lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Nzimande said the students' return would be done according to detailed Covid-19 management plans in place in the sector to ensure the continued safety of students and staff, while reopening campuses for teaching and learning. 

He added all universities had plans in place for remote, multimodal teaching and learning, and for a controlled return of students to campus-based tuition as published in the government gazette. 

"According to the criteria developed, I am happy to report that under Level 2 lockdown, it will be possible for us to allow for up to a maximum of 66% of students to return to university campuses," said Nzimande. 

These are the category of students that will be permitted to return under Level 2:
  • Students that were supposed to return under Level 3 but could not be accommodated due to limited space,
  • Students in all years of study requiring laboratory and technical equipment to finish the year,
  • Students in all years of study requiring practical placements and experiential learning, and;
  • First year students in all undergraduate programmes.

International students will not be permitted to return to campuses until international travel is allowed during Level 1. 

The minister added once international travel was permitted, priority might be given to registrars and senior medical students.

Nzimande said 34% of students would continue receiving support through online learning until they could return during Level 1 lockdown. 

All institutions are expected to begin the phasing in of groups of up to 66% from 1 September. 

He added each institution would implement the staggered return of students according to their own academic programme, plans and strategies. 

"I am aware that there have been different approaches and strategies for completion across the system and some institutions have faced difficulties in implementing their teaching and learning plans effectively." 

Institutions have already submitted their updated plans for the return of the 66% by 25 August, Nzimande said. 

He said the latest reports showed 14 universities were at low risk, six at medium risk and six at high risk. 

Among the institutions at high risk are the Central University of Technology, Mangosuthu University of Technology, University of Fort Hare, Walter Sisulu University and the Vaal University of Technology. 

Nzimande added some institutions had not adequately resumed teaching and learning for some of its students due to various challenges. 

He said the department was also engaging with medium- and high-risk institutions to ensure they completed the academic year. 

