46m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 fourth wave imminent, but 1 500 junior doctors still awaiting placements

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
  • 1 500 final year medical students have yet to be placed for mandatory internships.
  • Judasa chairperson Tshepile Tlali has demanded transparency over the lack of underfunded posts.
  • The Department of Health said the students would be allocated either on or before Friday.  

1 500 junior doctors who applied to be placed for mandatory internship at public health facilities for next year are stuck in limbo.

This comes as the country gears up for another wave of Covid-19 infections. Some provinces are already seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The Department of Health has indicated that a further R133 million needed to be confirmed to cover 664 community service doctors from 1 January next year.

Tshepile Tlali, chairperson of the Junior Doctors Association of SA (Judasa) said the impact of the uncertainty had left thousands frustrated.

“The Internship and Community Centre Placement (ISP) system established by the National Department of Health is a failure. Unfortunately, every year we have to deal with the same incompetency, same excuses and frankly poor results," he said.

Tlali added that there had been a lack of transparency about the lack of funded posts over the past few years.

"This has led to continuous late placements of applicants, with often numerous unplaced applicants," he stressed.

He added the issue had been a long time coming with no contingency plans in place to prevent it.

READ | SA medical students assaulted by Cuban police partied into the night - Deputy Health Minister

"Nothing seems to change. We are aware financially and economically the country is struggling, but there are no plans to work around this. It leaves qualified practitioners who can not only help with the pandemic, but also alleviate the burden on the healthcare workers. Now we have thousands of students forced to stay at home," Tlali said.

According to Judasa, around 1 500 final year medical students countrywide had applied to be placed and had not received a response yet.

The department, however, said eligible community service doctors would be allocated to positions and their results would be published on or before Friday.

Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, told News24:

The department wishes to put on record that, all eligible medical students have been allocated to posts for the 2022 annual cycle. Their results were released on Friday, 26 November 2021, to allow applicants to view their results and exchange amongst each other should they wish to.

He added that the department was engaging with National treasury on funding.

"The process of engaging National Treasury for additional funding is an ongoing process, since there are escalating demands in the public health sector which includes personnel budget that requires additional budgets. At least a healthy relationship has been built between both departments amid the bureaucratic process in line with regulations," said Mohale.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Fauci says 'temporary' travel ban allows US to 'buy time', Western Cape enters a resurgence

Henru Krüger, head of the Medical Guild at Solidarity said state coffers were empty, while there had been an increase in the number of students trained as a result of the need for more healthcare practitioners.

"Solidarity is still of the opinion that the private sector should be given the opportunity to train healthcare practitioners, but then the funding should also be provided and the health professional," he said. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townhealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 7638 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 2979 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
21.07
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.94
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
+1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.6%
Gold
1,764.22
-1.0%
Silver
22.29
-0.1%
Palladium
1,775.00
+1.7%
Platinum
939.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
68.87
-0.5%
Top 40
64,449
-0.5%
All Share
70,911
-0.4%
Resource 10
67,431
-0.6%
Industrial 25
93,532
-0.5%
Financial 15
13,873
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo