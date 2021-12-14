1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Free State authorities alarmed by 'rapid rise' in cases

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Health authorities are "alarmed" by an increase in Covid-19 cases in the Free State.
  • The province has recorded 173 348 Covid-19 cases.
  • On Monday, it recorded 647 new cases.

The Free State Department of Health "is alarmed by the rapid rise" of Covid-19 cases in the province.

READ | Covid-19: Provinces with major transit routes raise concerns about new variant

It says cases have increased in the Mangaung, Lejweleputswa, Fezile Dabi, Thabo Mofutsanyana and Xhariep municipalities.

"The rapid rise in numbers precedes the projected fourth wave of infections, with Omicron emerging as a new variant of concern that is understood to be spreading faster than the previous variants," department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said.

The province has recorded 173 348 cases, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). On Monday, the province recorded 647 new cases - 5% of all the cases in the country.

The provincial health department previously raised its concern about travellers transmitting the new variant in the province. The Free State is connected to five national key roads and borders six other provinces.

Mondli Mvambi previously told News24:

All users of these roads pass through the Free State and may bring infections to the Free State or acquire infections from the Free State to their provinces.


To date, 1 564 126 vaccines have been administered in the Free State, with 993 025 people having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"Healthcare workers, the working population, professionals and every member of the community have been warned by provincial health authorities to take all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 through adherence to established non-pharmaceutical interventions and taking the vaccine," Mvambi said.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statecoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
18% - 566 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
54% - 1684 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
28% - 879 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.05
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.22
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.12
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,783.61
-0.2%
Silver
22.24
-0.4%
Palladium
1,689.63
+0.0%
Platinum
933.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.39
-1.0%
Top 40
65,305
+0.2%
All Share
71,611
+0.3%
Resource 10
68,300
+0.6%
Industrial 25
94,510
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,086
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition

13 Dec

WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo