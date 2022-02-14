Covid-19: Gauteng accounts for 35% of the 1 649 new cases recorded in SA

SA recorded 1 649 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

Gauteng accounts for 35% of the cases.

A total of 766 children were vaccinated on Sunday.

South Africa recorded 1 649 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which represent an 8.1% positivity rate.

There were two new Covid-19-related deaths in the last 48 hours. As a result of an audit, an additional six deaths were reported, increasing the death toll to 96 993.

READ | Australia mandates Covid-19 boosters for locals to be considered fully vaccinated

Most new cases on Sunday were recorded in Gauteng, which accounted for 35%, followed by the Western Cape with 22%. KwaZulu-Natal with 14%; Mpumalanga with 9%; the North West and Free State with 5%; Limpopo with 4%; the Eastern Cape with 3% and the Northern Cape with 2%.

Gauteng recorded 572 new cases, KwaZulu-Natal 238 and the Western Cape 366.

#COVID19 UPDATE: 20 405 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1 649 new cases, representing an 8.1% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 08 deaths; of which 2 occurred in the past 24–48 hours, bringing fatalities to 96 993 to date. More here: https://t.co/ZOkzlu8eaQ pic.twitter.com/gcAoQ3gKI1 — NICD (@nicd_sa) February 13, 2022

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Sunday, the country recorded a total of 3 640 162 laboratory-confirmed cases.

There were 14 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Sunday, 4 121 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.



South Africa has conducted 22 677 323 cumulative tests, of which 20 405 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 30 559 431 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 3 560 were administered on Sunday.



To date, 16 713 434 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 and older, 1 375 425 vaccine doses have been administered.



If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.