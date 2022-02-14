1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Gauteng accounts for 35% of the 1 649 new cases recorded in SA

Tebogo Monama
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • SA recorded 1 649 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.
  • Gauteng accounts for 35% of the cases. 
  • A total of 766 children were vaccinated on Sunday. 

South Africa recorded 1 649 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which represent an 8.1% positivity rate.

There were two new Covid-19-related deaths in the last 48 hours. As a result of an audit, an additional six deaths were reported, increasing the death toll to 96 993.

READ | Australia mandates Covid-19 boosters for locals to be considered fully vaccinated

Most new cases on Sunday were recorded in Gauteng, which accounted for 35%, followed by the Western Cape with 22%. KwaZulu-Natal with 14%; Mpumalanga with 9%; the North West and Free State with 5%; Limpopo with 4%; the Eastern Cape with 3% and the Northern Cape with 2%.

Gauteng recorded 572 new cases, KwaZulu-Natal 238 and the Western Cape 366.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Sunday, the country recorded a total of 3 640 162 laboratory-confirmed cases.

There were 14 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Sunday, 4 121 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.  

South Africa has conducted 22 677 323 cumulative tests, of which 20 405 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 30 559 431 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 3 560 were administered on Sunday.

To date, 16 713 434 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 and older, 1 375 425 vaccine doses have been administered.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nicdcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 599 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
78% - 3624 votes
I don't know
9% - 429 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.22
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.62
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.28
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,853.39
-0.3%
Silver
23.59
+0.1%
Palladium
2,371.00
+2.5%
Platinum
1,036.48
+0.6%
Brent Crude
94.44
+3.2%
Top 40
69,681
0.0%
All Share
76,383
0.0%
Resource 10
77,619
0.0%
Industrial 25
93,466
0.0%
Financial 15
15,956
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo