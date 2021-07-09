16m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Gauteng approaching peak, says provincial government

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Doctors collected samples of Covid-19 coronavirus.
Doctors collected samples of Covid-19 coronavirus.
Rehman Asad, NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Gauteng has recorded 741 164 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
  • 14 133 deaths have also been recorded in the province.
  • The province says while cases approach a peak of the third wave, high numbers were still a concern.

The Gauteng provincial government says daily Covid-19 cases in the province are approaching the peak of the third wave.

While this may be, the high number of infections in the province were still a concern, the provincial government said on Friday in its weekly Provincial Coronavirus Command Council report. 

As of 8 July, Gauteng, the epicenter of the virus in the country, had a total of 741 164 confirmed cases. Provincial deaths as a result of Covid-19 stood at 14 133. 

The provincial government said hospital admissions continued to increase, placing a strain on both the public and private healthcare systems.

READ | Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has died of Covid-19

It added that it would continue monitoring the situation in the next week and repurpose more hospital beds where it was necessary to create additional capacity.

"As the number of infections and number of hospitalisations increase, so has the number of deaths. This means more of us are losing our loved ones, friends and colleagues," the province said.

There were 102 857 active cases in Gauteng. 

A total of 488 884 contacts have been identified in in the province and 98% of them have been traced to date.

gauteng Covid-19
Gauteng Covid-19 statistics amid third wave.(Screenshot)

The province said 95 080 contacts were tested and 50% of them were positive for Covid-19.

There were currently 8 606 patients admitted to hospital due to Covid19; 1 870 were in ICU and High Care while 6 736 occupied general wards.

ALSO READ |  Covid-19: Gauteng records deadliest week on record amid third wave driven by Delta variant - data

Gauteng has so far vaccinated 718 198 people, including healthcare workers.

"As at 8 July 2021, a total of 521 569 people who are 60 years and older have been vaccinated, which translates to only 39% of the targeted population of 1 300 000. Since the start of the vaccination programme, 126 982 Healthcare workers have been vaccinated," the province said in the report.

gauteng covid-19
Gauteng Covid-19 statistics amid third wave.(Screenshot)

Meanwhile, 64 627 education workers have been inoculated. 

The province has 195 sites, including those where education vaccinations are taking place.

It said its sites accepted walk-ins from frontline workers and people aged 60 and above.

People who are not registered on EVDS are assisted with the process.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Mediclinic experiencing 'tremendous demand', suspends non-emergency surgeries

"We urge more residents who are 60 years and older to register for vaccination. The more people who get vaccinated for Covid-19, the more we will get closer to the end of the pandemic. 

"Government would also like to thank the general public for their patience and support during the roll-out of the vaccination programme."

The province has urged people to continue adhering to Covid-19 protocols and cautioned against complacency when people were around family members.

It noted that it was also observing an increase in household outbreak cases.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
johanneburggautengcoronavirushealth
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
22% - 270 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 116 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
68% - 818 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.25
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.90
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.66
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,810.13
+0.4%
Silver
26.18
+0.9%
Palladium
2,814.50
+0.2%
Platinum
1,102.50
+2.0%
Brent Crude
74.12
+0.9%
Top 40
60,222
+1.9%
All Share
66,386
+1.8%
Resource 10
65,355
+3.6%
Industrial 25
84,880
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,303
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo