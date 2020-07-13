13 Jul

Covid-19: Gauteng breaks 100 000 case mark as SA total hits 287 769

Alex Mitchley
Healthcare workers at the triage tents at the Tshwane district hospital in Pretoria.
Alex Mitchley, News24
  • Gauteng has surpassed the 100 000 mark for confirmed cases of Covid-19.
  • As of 13 July, Gauteng has recorded 103 713 cases, which translates to 36% of the county's total cases of 287 796.
  • The Covid-19 death toll has also increased to 4 172.

Gauteng has exceeded the 100 000 mark for confirmed cases of Covid-19, as the country records a total of 287 796 cases as of 13 July.

In the past 24 hours, Gauteng recorded an additional 5 282 confirmed cases of the virus, pushing the province’s tally to 103 713, which translates to 36% of the country’s total cases.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has recently reiterated that the surge of infections is upon the country, and Gauteng in particular.

On Monday, the minister said the peak of infections will be experienced from July to early September.

Provincial breakdown of confirmed cases

Gauteng – 103 713

Western Cape – 79 344

Eastern Cape – 52 058

KwaZulu-Natal – 27 387

North West – 10 535

Free State – 5 632

Mpumalanga – 4 299

Limpopo – 3 316

Northern Cape – 1 522

According to the Department of Health, a further 93 Covid-19 deaths were also recorded bringing the death toll to 4 172.

Of the new deaths, 37 were reported in the Western Cape, 23 from the Eastern Cape, 16 in the Free State, 11 from Mpumalanga and six in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

The country has also recorded a total of 138 241 recoveries.

Deaths by province

Western Cape – 2 385

Eastern Cape – 709

Gauteng – 644

KwaZulu-Natal – 286

North West – 36

Free State – 35

Limpopo – 33

Mpumalanga – 33

Northern Cape – 11

Testing data

A total of 2 194 624 Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country to date, of which 40 233 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The private sector accounts for 56% of the tests conducted, while the public sector has conducted 44% or just over 970 000 of the total tests.

