Covid-19: Gauteng breaks 100 000 case mark as SA total hits 287 769

Gauteng has surpassed the 100 000 mark for confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 13 July, Gauteng has recorded 103 713 cases, which translates to 36% of the county's total cases of 287 796.

The Covid-19 death toll has also increased to 4 172.

In the past 24 hours, Gauteng recorded an additional 5 282 confirmed cases of the virus, pushing the province’s tally to 103 713, which translates to 36% of the country’s total cases.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has recently reiterated that the surge of infections is upon the country, and Gauteng in particular.

On Monday, the minister said the peak of infections will be experienced from July to early September.

Provincial breakdown of confirmed cases

Gauteng – 103 713 Western Cape – 79 344 Eastern Cape – 52 058 KwaZulu-Natal – 27 387 North West – 10 535 Free State – 5 632 Mpumalanga – 4 299 Limpopo – 3 316 Northern Cape – 1 522

According to the Department of Health, a further 93 Covid-19 deaths were also recorded bringing the death toll to 4 172.

Of the new deaths, 37 were reported in the Western Cape, 23 from the Eastern Cape, 16 in the Free State, 11 from Mpumalanga and six in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

The country has also recorded a total of 138 241 recoveries.

Deaths by province

Western Cape – 2 385 Eastern Cape – 709 Gauteng – 644 KwaZulu-Natal – 286 North West – 36 Free State – 35 Limpopo – 33 Mpumalanga – 33 Northern Cape – 11

Testing data

A total of 2 194 624 Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country to date, of which 40 233 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The private sector accounts for 56% of the tests conducted, while the public sector has conducted 44% or just over 970 000 of the total tests.