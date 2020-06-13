Covid-19: Gauteng, Eastern Cape each edge closer to 10 000 mark, as cases hit 65 736

There are 65 736 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa as of 13 June.

69 new Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Saturday evening, bringing the death toll to 1 423.

Both Gauteng and the Eastern Cape edged closer to the 10 000 mark for confirmed cases of the virus.

The Eastern Cape and Gauteng are edging towards 10 000 cases of Covid-19, as the number of confirmed cases across the country increased to 65 736 to date.

According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday, 3 809 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

As of 13 June, Gauteng has 9 897 confirmed cases of Covid-19, while the Eastern Cape has 9 250 cases.

A total of 1 087 887 Covid-19 tests have been performed to date, with 27 462 conducted since Friday.

Of the more than one million tests performed to date, 51% were done in public laboratories, while 49% were in the private sector.

Cases by province:

Western Cape: 40 605

Gauteng: 9 897

Eastern Cape: 9 250

KwaZulu-Natal: 3 763

North West: 977

Free State: 457

Limpopo: 309

Mpumalanga: 271

Northern Cape: 144

Unknown: 63

Covid-19 related deaths

The minister reported a further 69 Covid-19 related deaths on Saturday evening, bringing the death toll to 1 423, which translated to a mortality rate of 2.2%.

Of the new recorded deaths, 36 were from the Western Cape, 24 from Gauteng, and nine from the Eastern Cape.

On Friday, News24 reported that the Western Cape Covid-19 death toll had topped 1 000.

In terms of the age distribution, the majority of the deaths recorded were 40 and older.

A total 387 (27.2%) of the deceased were between the ages of 60 and 69, 346 (24.3%) were between 50 and 59, 249 (17.5%) were between 70 and 79, and 179 (12.6%) were between 40 and 49.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

Recoveries have also increased, with 36 850 recorded to date.

Deaths by province:

Western Cape: 1 041

Eastern Cape: 217

KwaZulu-Natal: 64

Gauteng: 81

Free State: 9

North West: 5

Limpopo: 4

Northern Cape: 1

Mpumalanga: 1

