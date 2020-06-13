35m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Gauteng, Eastern Cape each edge closer to 10 000 mark, as cases hit 65 736

Alex Mitchley
The Ministry of Health has announced the latest Covid-19 stats.
The Ministry of Health has announced the latest Covid-19 stats.
Binnur Ege Gurun Kocak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Im
  • There are 65 736 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa as of 13 June.
  • 69 new Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Saturday evening, bringing the death toll to 1 423.
  • Both Gauteng and the Eastern Cape edged closer to the 10 000 mark for confirmed cases of the virus.

The Eastern Cape and Gauteng are edging towards 10 000 cases of Covid-19, as the number of confirmed cases across the country increased to 65 736 to date.

According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday, 3 809 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

As of 13 June, Gauteng has 9 897 confirmed cases of Covid-19, while the Eastern Cape has 9 250 cases.

READ | Ramaphosa concerned over 'surge' in violence during Level 3

A total of 1 087 887 Covid-19 tests have been performed to date, with 27 462 conducted since Friday.

Of the more than one million tests performed to date, 51% were done in public laboratories, while 49% were in the private sector.

Cases by province:

  • Western Cape: 40 605
  • Gauteng: 9 897
  • Eastern Cape: 9 250
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 3 763
  • North West: 977
  • Free State: 457
  • Limpopo: 309
  • Mpumalanga: 271
  • Northern Cape: 144
  • Unknown: 63

Covid-19 related deaths

The minister reported a further 69 Covid-19 related deaths on Saturday evening, bringing the death toll to 1 423, which translated to a mortality rate of 2.2%.

Of the new recorded deaths, 36 were from the Western Cape, 24 from Gauteng, and nine from the Eastern Cape.

On Friday, News24 reported that the Western Cape Covid-19 death toll had topped 1 000.

In terms of the age distribution, the majority of the deaths recorded were 40 and older.

READ | The first 100 days of Covid-19 in graphics

A total 387 (27.2%) of the deceased were between the ages of 60 and 69, 346 (24.3%) were between 50 and 59, 249 (17.5%) were between 70 and 79, and 179 (12.6%) were between 40 and 49.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

Recoveries have also increased, with 36 850 recorded to date.

Deaths by province:

  • Western Cape: 1 041
  • Eastern Cape: 217
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 64
  • Gauteng: 81
  • Free State: 9
  • North West: 5
  • Limpopo: 4
  • Northern Cape: 1
  • Mpumalanga: 1

NOW READ | Fear over side-effects of dodgy hand sanitiser

Related Links
Western Cape neighbourhood watches to resume, but restricted to 20 patrollers
Deputy justice minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa tests positive for Covid-19
Basic Education department taken to court over feeding eligible school children in all grades
Read more on:
coroanvirus update
Lottery
One person bags R246k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7972 votes
Cricket
12% - 2327 votes
Soccer
24% - 4550 votes
Golf
7% - 1354 votes
Other
16% - 2977 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.16
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.26)
Gold
1728.89
(+0.08)
Silver
17.45
(+0.17)
Platinum
807.50
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
39.06
(+0.26)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.60)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo