Covid-19: Gauteng govt reports more than 3 000 testing positive at schools

The Gauteng Department of Education on Friday confirmed that there is a growing number of pupils testing positive for Covid-19.

According to spokesperson Steve Mabona the department is "monitoring the situation very closely".

"Where it is recommended by the department of health for us to close schools we are doing so," he said.

Mabona added that the department was concerned about the numbers.

READ | Covid-19: Two Gauteng schools closed after pupils, teachers test positive

"... everyone has a role to play. Each and every individual has power to stop the spread."

"Let's continue to adhere to all the Covid-19 protocols so that we manage together the pandemic."

From 9 June the Gauteng department of education recorded at least 3314 cases in schools.

Meanwhile the Gauteng provincial government said the province was seeing a spike in Covid-19 and hospitalisation which is "starting to put pressure on the health facilities".

It said there have been 24 043 new cases in seven days - which is [a] 3 569 daily average cases per week.

"A growing number of children in Gauteng schools are testing positive for Covid-19 with more than 1 000 children at public schools testing positive for Covid-19 in the past week.