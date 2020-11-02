11m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Gauteng health dept to conduct antibody survey to measure infection rate

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A News24 staffer gets a Covid-19 antibody test.
A News24 staffer gets a Covid-19 antibody test.
News24
  • The Gauteng health department will be conducting an antibody survey.
  • 3 500 households can expect a visit from a health professional.
  • The antibody survey will measure the infection rate in the province.

The Department of Health in Gauteng is conducting an antibody survey to measure the extent of Covid-19 infections in the province.

"There are many people in Gauteng who possibly had Covid-19, but were never counted as Covid-19 cases because they were never tested," spokesperson Kwara Kekana said in a statement.

"The survey will assist government to better understand how the virus is spreading throughout the Gauteng population over time and to be able to put adequate response measures to stop its further spread," she added.

READ | Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms Covid-19 antibody tests are now legal

As a result, health professionals will be visiting 3 500 households and targeting 14 000 people across the province between November and December 2020.

The test will be done by pricking the person's finger to take a few drops of blood, which will be sent to a laboratory for testing.

Test

"This is done to identify people in the population of the province who have antibodies against Covid-19. Antibody test results can provide information about previous infections in people who had or did not have any symptoms of the virus," Kekana explained.

Acting Health MEC Jacob Mamobolo says this study is key to the province's efforts to contain the spread of the virus as well as getting an estimate of who has been infected, where they are based and the trajectory of the virus.

"When we have such information at our disposal, we will be able to make appropriate decisions in response to the pandemic, taking into consideration government's limited resources," he said.

The government has urged residents to cooperate and support the antibody survey.

Residents should note that health professionals will be visiting their homes only during the day, will be wearing a uniform and carrying identification tags.

The antibody survey is conducted in partnership with the Medical Research Council's VIDA Research Unit, the University of Pretoria and the University of the Witwatersrand.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
SA records 135 more Covid-19-related deaths, 1 371 new cases - Mkhize
Tight corner: Who will replace Masuku as Gauteng health MEC?
JUST IN | 4 former Gauteng health dept officials in court for fraud, corruption and money laundering
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcoronavirushealth
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
14% - 417 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 1637 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 964 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.23
(+0.20)
ZAR/GBP
20.94
(+0.40)
ZAR/EUR
18.88
(+0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.43
(-0.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.47)
Gold
1893.48
(+0.89)
Silver
24.03
(+2.66)
Platinum
856.00
(+2.32)
Brent Crude
37.15
(0.00)
Palladium
2219.49
(+0.25)
All Share
52618.04
(+1.81)
Top 40
48392.97
(+1.94)
Financial 15
9597.63
(+1.46)
Industrial 25
74209.30
(+1.05)
Resource 10
48893.98
(+3.33)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo