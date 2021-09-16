Covid-19: Gauteng hits four million mark for vaccinations

More than four million vaccine doses have been administered in Gauteng.

The province has vaccinated almost 26% of the adult population.

The provincial health department is aiming to vaccinate 10 million people by December.

Gauteng has administered more than four million Covid-19 vaccine doses to almost three million people.

According to the national Department of Health, the total number of doses shot up to 4 027 473 after the provincial health department administered 64 885 jabs on Wednesday.

Out of the total, more than a million doses were administered since the end of August.

At the time, Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said it was essential to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of a looming fourth wave of infections, which is expected to hit at the end of the year.

The country's most densely populated province is aiming to vaccinate 10 million people by December 2021.

Over 19 000 Covid-19-related deaths

According to national government targets, the provincial health department will need to vaccinate 70% of its 11 311 326 adult population by December.

As of Wednesday, just more than a quarter of the province's adult population (2 925 576) had received at least one vaccine dose. Of those, 2 201 993 received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and 723 583 people were vaccinated with a dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The province recorded 414 new Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases to 912 729.

According to the provincial department, there have been more than 19 000 Covid-19-related deaths in the province.

Nationally, 28% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.