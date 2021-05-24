Covid-19: Gauteng increases number of vaccination sites

The Gauteng provincial government has announced they have increased the number of Covid-19 vaccination sites.

Public vaccination sites have increased from 28 to 63 sites spread across the five regions in Gauteng.

According to the province, a total of 40 028 people were vaccinated at old age homes and health facilities across the province as of 22 May.

Gauteng has increased the number of vaccination sites in the province as the Health Department ramps up its drive to vaccinate healthcare workers and people aged 60 years and over.



On Monday, the provincial health department said its public vaccinations sites had increased from 28 to 63 locations spread across five regions.

Johannesburg will now have 18 sites, followed by Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, both with 14 locations. The West Rand has ten public vaccination sites, and Sedibeng has seven.

According to the department's statement, this move is to ensure that more people who are 60 years and older can get vaccinated.

READ | Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine: You will have to wait six weeks to receive your second dose in SA

"As of Saturday, 22 May 2021, 40 028 people were vaccinated at Old Age Homes and health facilities across the province," the statement read.

"To date, 164 191 people, including healthcare workers, have been vaccinated, with 390 945 registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) platform.

READ | Third wave: Liquor traders request meeting with Ramaphosa over possible restrictions

"Phase 1B of the vaccination programme is focusing on healthcare workers, traditional practitioners and funeral parlour employees, while Phase 2 of the programme is prioritising persons who are 60 years and older, as they are more vulnerable to serious illness, hospitalisation and death, in the event, they contract Covid-19."



Gauteng Health urged its residents to get the Covid-19 vaccine when it's their turn to stop the virus from spreading rapidly.

However, the department emphasised that people should only arrive at a vaccination site once they have received an SMS advising them to do so.

"Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is one of the best ways to protect ourselves and our loved ones. It should be noted that people can still contract the coronavirus even if they have been vaccinated for Covid-19."

READ | Covid-19: Elderly turned away from vaccine sites in Eastern Cape as stock runs out

"The vaccine boosts the immune system to prevent severe illness, hospitalisation, and death in the event one contracts the disease. By vaccinating and adhering to the non-pharmaceutical interventions, we can reduce the spread of Covid-19 and keep the economy open."

Earlier on Monday, News24 reported that a total of 647 983 people had received the vaccine, with 5 037 vaccine shots administered in the last 24-hour cycle by Sunday evening.

Of the total number of vaccinations 167 318 were administered using the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine under Phase 2 of the national vaccination rollout.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize said 2 894 new Covid-19 infections and 30 new Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 related death toll now stands at 55 802, with the country recording a total of 1 635 465 confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus.