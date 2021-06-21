Covid-19: Gauteng records 69% of new cases in the country

Almost a quarter of the 36 858 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours were positive, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

The NICD said 9 160 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, with 69% in Gauteng. Hospital admissions increased by 341 in the past 24 hours.

At the time of the update, 9 503 people were in hospital for treatment associated with the virus.

A further 93 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities to 58 795.

There were 2 580 new vaccinations.

To date, a total of 2 144 204 vaccinations had been administered.

READ | 'Landmark initiative': Ramaphosa, Macron announce new SA-based Covid-19 vaccine hub

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 36,858 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 9,160 new cases, which represents a 24.9% positivity rate. A further 93 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,795 to date. Read more: https://t.co/EFTmBkqEKw pic.twitter.com/OnutpYd4SF — NICD (@nicd_sa) June 21, 2021

With the Western Cape recording the second-highest number of cases after Gauteng, Premier Alan Winde said there had been a 60% week-on-week increase in case numbers in all regions, except Khayelitsha.

He said 20% of all tests in the province came back positive, and there were, on average, 80 hospital admissions a day.