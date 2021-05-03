Covid-19: Gauteng sounds alarm after 'notable increase' in cases

The Gauteng Department of Health has raised the alarm after a "notable" increase in new Covid-19 cases.
"The [department] is concerned about notable increase in new Covid-19 cases," said spokesperson Kwara Kekana.
"New cases continue to increase across the province, especially in the Sedibeng District where there was a notable increase of cases compared to the previous week."
READ | Person who travelled from India to SA positive for Covid-19
Kekana said in the past two weeks, an increased number of new cases were also recorded in Emfuleni, Tshwane 3, and Johannesburg D subdistricts.
As of Sunday, 2 May, there were 424 326 confirmed cases and 10 664 deaths in Gauteng.
Recoveries were sitting at 410 573, the department said.
#COVID19 || JOHANNESBURG CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES DISTRICT BREAKDOWN AS AT 02 May 2021 #StaySafe @Healthjhb1 #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/4O0L4vbRK5— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) May 3, 2021
#Covid19SA || TSHWANE CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES DISTRICT BREAKDOWN AS AT 02 May 2021. #StaySafe @HealthTshwane #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/zI2ggxFe72— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) May 3, 2021
The department has urged people in the province to play their part in containing the transmission of the virus by adhering to preventative measures.
The department said a total number of 1 311 people were currently admitted in public and private hospitals.
Nationally, confirmed cases were sitting at 1 584 064, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday.
An additional 11 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 54 417.
The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke trial to date remained at 318 670.