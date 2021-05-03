Covid-19: Gauteng sounds alarm after 'notable increase' in cases

1h ago

Gauteng has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases.
Getty Images

The Gauteng Department of Health has raised the alarm after a "notable" increase in new Covid-19 cases. 

"The [department] is concerned about notable increase in new Covid-19 cases," said spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

"New cases continue to increase across the province, especially in the Sedibeng District where there was a notable increase of cases compared to the previous week."

Kekana said in the past two weeks, an increased number of new cases were also recorded in Emfuleni, Tshwane 3, and Johannesburg D subdistricts.

As of Sunday, 2 May, there were 424 326 confirmed cases and 10 664 deaths in Gauteng.

Recoveries were sitting at 410 573, the department said.

The department has urged people in the province to play their part in containing the transmission of the virus by adhering to preventative measures. 

The department said a total number of 1 311 people were currently admitted in public and private hospitals. 

Nationally, confirmed cases were sitting at 1 584 064, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday. 

An additional 11 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 54 417. 

The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke trial to date remained at 318 670. 

Read more on:
