Covid-19: Gauteng suspends visiting hours at all public health facilities

The Gauteng Department of Health has temporarily suspended visiting hours at its healthcare facilities following a growing numbers of Covid-19 cases.

The department made the announcement on Thursday, in light of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gauteng continues to lead the pack, with the highest number of new cases, recording 7 502 in the last 24 hours.

"This has put our healthcare facilities under extreme pressure," the department said.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said that they had taken the decision to temporarily suspend visiting hours as a measure to decrease the risk of patients contracting the coronavirus.



In exceptional cases, only one visitor will be allowed in to visit and will only be permitted to stay a maximum of 15 minutes with a patient.

The visitor will be expected to pre-arrange the visit and be authorised by the attending doctor.

"All must screen for temperature and Covid-19 symptoms," the department added.