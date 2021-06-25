Covid-19: Gauteng to hire more health workers amid criticism of province's third wave response

Premier David Makhura says Gauteng doesn't have enough beds for Covid-19.

The province is looking at employing more workers as bed capacity increases.

The provincial advisory committee recommends more restrictions be placed on Gauteng.

As Gauteng medical staff complain about long working hours, heavy workloads, and a shortage of beds and oxygen amid the third wave of Covid-19, Premier David Makhura says the province is trying to hire additional workers.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Makhura acknowledged that hospitals and workers were under immense strain.

Makhura said:

The healthcare workers are under pressure. We have taken a decision, as the provincial executive, to say that the health department, as we create more space for beds, we need to get staff. We have said to the department, go and find people... The pandemic's momentum is where it wasn't in the last two waves.

He said, even if the cases went down, admissions might still continue as there was sometimes a lag.



"Looking at these numbers, it is clear the beds are taken. We will spare no energy or effort, we will utilise whatever resources we have to ensure that we have personnel when we have more beds. As we create more beds, we will get more personnel."

Professor Francois Venter, the director of Ezintsha, said the situation in Gauteng was bleak.

He criticised the province's response.

"This should've been done months ago. You can't just magic up precious health staff out of nowhere."

Venter said the government was warned early on about the potential impact of the third wave.

"Government's job is to anticipate and plan for the worst to come. They were warned a wave was coming. Not staffing spanking new facilities, or planning for extra beds when a major hospital burns down, isn't being caught unprepared – it's just negligence.

"Even if this wave was the same as the last, we would've been in big trouble. We have the most expensive healthcare system on the continent – we deserve better."

Currently, there are over 5 800 people in hospitals in Gauteng.

More restrictions planned

Professor Bruce Mellado, a member of the premier's advisory committee on Covid-19, said the infection curve was following the worst-case scenario, according to their projections.

As a result, the advisory committee recommended the province be placed under a hybrid of Level 3 and 4 lockdown.

He said the peak was expected by the third week of July.

Dr Mary Kawonga, the head of the committee, said moving the province back to Level 5 would be too severe.



"We need tighter restrictions … but we need to balance health and economic considerations. The recommendation that we have been making is that Level 5 is way too stringent and will have a disastrous impact on people," Kawonga said.

'Two weeks behind'

As for alcohol restrictions, Kawonga said: "We already have those. The question that policymakers now need to ask – is that sufficient?"

Venter said alcohol restrictions would not do much to change the situation, instead targeting indoor gatherings would be more effective.

Professor Alex van den Heever, from Wits University's School of Governance, said the government's response was tardy.

Van den Heever said:

They are two weeks behind the crisis. We should have closed pubs, shebeens, schools and enforced the rule that taxis drive with open windows.

Makhura said the national government would make a decision on the regulations.



"We cannot afford to shut down the economy. If we shut it down, we must answer the question on how we will be able to offer relief. It is inconceivable to introduce Level 5. We will have to look at other measures."