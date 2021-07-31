Covid-19: Gautengers respond positively to 8 new weekend vaccination sites

The Gauteng government has launched eight new weekend vaccination sites in Tshwane and Sedibeng.

Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said she was impressed by the number of people who are lining up to be vaccinated.

The vaccination sites aim to assist those who wish to receive their jabs on weekends.

Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visited eight newly opened vaccination sites in Tshwane and Sedibeng.

Mokgethi said all vaccinations sites would accept walk-ins regardless if people were registered or not.

"We want to ensure that we encourage people to vaccinate. We have realised that many people are working during the week and can't make it on weekends. Therefore, we have opened new sites where anyone wishing to vaccinate on weekends can be assisted.

"People that I have interacted with are delighted. We want to emphasise that it is vital that people are vaccinated."

More sites will be launched soon in the West Rand.

The health department promised to launch new pop-ups sites to allow those accessing their grants to be vaccinated.

Department spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said: "The number of people who have been vaccinated in Tshwane and other areas are looking good.

"There is a demand for vaccination, and we need to maintain consistency and assist all those who want to vaccinate on weekends. We also have drive-through sites. We want to increase drive-through vaccination numbers. As the department, we are availing a diversion of options people may use to vaccinate.

"We have strategies including using the media to mobilise more people to come forward. We are utilising all our platforms to encourage more and more people."