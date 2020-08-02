1h ago

Covid-19: Gauteng's Sunday figures not released due to delay in validating recoveries

Canny Maphanga
The Nasrec field hospital in Johannesburg.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • Gauteng will not release Sunday's stats of Covid-19 cases.
  • This comes as the Gauteng department of health is validating recoveries.
  • The province still has the highest number of cases in the country.

Gauteng's Covid-19 figures for Sunday could not be released as the recoveries were still being validated, the provincial government has said.

"As part of ensuring the reliability of the statistics released to the public, the Gauteng Department of Health from time to time audits its data," spokesperson for Health MEC Kwara Kekana said in a statement on Sunday.

"This is part of the data harmonisation process. The team is currently validating the data for recoveries and, as such, we will not be releasing today's daily stats," she said.

READ: Covid-19: Recoveries in Gauteng breach 100 000

As of Saturday 1 August, Gauteng leads with 178 119 cases, which translates to a contribution of 35.4% of the burden of the disease in the country.

In addition, the province recorded 126 784 recoveries and 2 075 deaths.

