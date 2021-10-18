40m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Gauteng's target to have 70% vaccinated by mid-December is 'becoming elusive' - Makhura

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • David Makhura briefed the media on Gauteng's latest Covid-19 and vaccination statistics. 
  • The premier said the goal to vaccinate 70% of the provincial population by mid-December was becoming "elusive".
  • As of Sunday, the province had administered 5.3 million doses, with 2.6 million people fully vaccinated. 

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said reaching the province's target of vaccinating 70% of its population by mid-December was becoming "elusive".

The province had set this ambitious target at the beginning of the vaccination drive.

"We are not retreating on our target of 70%, but the idea that we will meet 70% by mid-December is becoming a target that is elusive. The vaccination rate per day in Gauteng, on average during the week we are just between 52 and 58 000.

"We have fallen below the mid 60 000 daily vaccination rate. In September, we were doing extremely well. We were getting around 65-75 000," said Makhura, adding that they were worried about these figures. 

READ | Sahpra says no to Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine - for now

On Monday, Makhura and the Provincial Command Council (PCC) gave an update on the province's latest Covid-19 and vaccination statistics.

Overall, indicators showed a stabilisation in the province's infection rate, with the number of active cases dropping to around 1 000. 

As of Sunday, the province had administered 5.3 million vaccine doses, with 3.7 million as first doses, and 2.6 million people fully vaccinated. 

Makhura said that at least 4.4 million people still needed to be vaccinated by mid-December.

He also expressed concern over the low vaccination numbers in townships in the south of Johannesburg. 

"Our townships are lagging behind. The substantial vaccinations are happening in more suburban areas, and the townships are lagging behind. Those townships in the south, Orange Farm and Palestine, we have the lowest number of vaccinations in the south of Johannesburg, that's where we have 11% vaccination in terms of just single doses," he said. 

READ | Children aged 12 to 17 eligible for vaccine jabs, won't need parental consent

Professor Bruce Mellado, of the PCC, said that, despite the province's numbers being stable, there was still a need to be cautious, especially with big events, such as the municipal elections, coming up, saying:

While the situation in the Gauteng Province remains stable and low risk, the risk of a fourth wave is very, very high. In fact, we predict that the fourth wave will hit sometime between November and January as we expect a number of super-spreader events to follow in a row. That's something we have to have in mind.

"We should not be confused or misled by the fact that we are currently in a situation of low risk, but that can change quite rapidly," Mellado said.

Echoing this, Makhura urged all political parties to encourage their supporters to vaccinate. 

"I want to appeal to the political parties. Political parties have a responsibility to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, and that is why I say, even when we gather, let's make sure we send a message to supporters. Each party should send a message to supporters that they should vaccinate, wear masks and continue to adhere to measures," he said. 

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david makhuragautengjohannesburgcoronavirusvaccines
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2275 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2681 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 2172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

12h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.69
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.15
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.04
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,768.76
+0.1%
Silver
23.21
-0.4%
Palladium
2,046.00
-1.4%
Platinum
1,044.84
-1.3%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,221
-0.5%
All Share
66,792
-0.4%
Resource 10
63,626
-1.1%
Industrial 25
84,496
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,073
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo