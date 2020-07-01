54m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Gift of the Givers helps renovate Mitchells Plain Hospital for extra capacity

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Gift of the Givers help rebuild Michells Plain Hospital
Gift of the Givers help rebuild Michells Plain Hospital
Supplied: Gift of the Givers
  • Gift of the Givers has stepped in to help renovate a portion of Mitchell's Plain Hospital to increase capacity for Covid-19 patients.
  • The R5m renovation is already under way and is expected to take a month to be completed. 
  • Furniture and equipment, including testing machines, are ready to be delivered to the hospital.

A R5 million renovation at Mitchells Plain Hospital is under way to provide extra oxygen facilities and increase bed capacity for Covid-19 patients, thanks to the efforts of disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers Foundation.

In a statement, the organisation said it was carrying out the renovation project in partnership with the Mitchells Plain Day Hospital.

As part of the project, an entire wing of the hospital, the Carnation Ward, is being converted into a dedicated Covid-19 oxygen facility and will accommodate more beds.

"Gift of the Givers is overjoyed to play a role in a very decisive intervention [and] grateful that a decision to partner us was confirmed in a matter of five days by all relevant health authorities involved in the process", Gift of the Givers Foundation said in a statement.

hospital
Gift of the Givers help rebuild Michells Plain Hospital. (Gift of the Givers)
SuppliedGift of the Givers

According to the NGO, the R5m building renovation started over the weekend and it should take a month to be completed. 

The internal furniture and equipment, including testing machines for Covid-19, are ready to be delivered to the hospital.

The Western Cape Department of Health welcomed the foundation's assistance.

"Their support will allow the hospital to treat more Covid-19 patients once the ward is operational", Department of Health spokesperson Monique Johnstone said.

hospital
Gift of the Givers helps rebuild Michells Plain Hospital. (Gift of the Givers)
SuppliedGift of the Givers

According to the organisation, it has helped to erect 36 triage tents at various hospitals and has delivered protective materials to 160 health facilities.

It also conducts mobile tests and has carried out more than 15 000 Covid-19 tests at hospitals, drive-through sites and other facilities.

In addition, it has bought several machines for public facilities, including one that can complete 2 600 tests in eight hours.

Related Links
First 10 patients admitted to CTICC 'hospital of hope' after four-week conversion
PICS | Mkhize, VW open Covid-19 field hospital with 3 300 beds in Eastern Cape
Read more on:
gift of the giverscape towncoronavirushealth
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
25% - 803 votes
Yes, more than one person
23% - 727 votes
No I don't
52% - 1664 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.06
(+1.62)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(+1.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.21
(+1.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+1.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.08)
Gold
1767.52
(-0.88)
Silver
17.95
(-1.16)
Platinum
814.52
(-1.24)
Brent Crude
41.60
(-1.39)
Palladium
1903.00
(-0.78)
All Share
53787.72
(-1.06)
Top 40
49570.88
(-1.20)
Financial 15
10002.37
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
75233.15
(-0.33)
Resource 10
49979.54
(-2.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo