Covid-19: Govt mulls dropping curfew as part of changes to lockdown regulations - sources

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
The government has held engagements with provincial leaders on the lockdown.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
  • The government is considering doing away with the curfew and increasing indoor gatherings to 1 000 as part of changes to lockdown regulations.
  • The curfew has been in place since March 2020.
  • Calls have been mounting for the government to do away with the state of disaster.

The government has proposed lifting the curfew as part of its reconsideration of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, sources have said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa held a meeting with premiers and mayors on Thursday to discuss the state of the Covid-19 pandemic, and was joined by Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

Well-placed sources said that the government was lobbied to lift the curfew, first put in place in March 2020. The current curfew runs from midnight to 04:00.

Another proposal was limiting social gatherings to 1 000 people for indoors and 2 000 for outdoors. 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, who has made a strong push to Ramaphosa for the national state of disaster to be scrapped, confirmed to News24 that he had made the proposal, saying a continued curfew would have a damaging impact on the tourism sector on a busy night such as New Year's Eve. 

READ | US announces end to southern African travel bans

The DA had spoken strongly against the country remaining under a state of disaster since March 2020.

Phaahla, in the meeting, is said to have motivated against the removal of the state of disaster and said it would send a message that the pandemic was over. 

The current state of disaster was due to end on 15 January.

Last month, the National Coronavirus Command Council decided to leave the country on Level 1 of the risk-adjusted lockdown. This was despite rising coronavirus cases caused by the spread of the Omicron variant. 

The reason for this was the low death and hospitalisation rate compared to previous waves.

Cases had since decreased somewhat in the past week, remaining below 10 000. Omicron is less severe than other Covid-19 variants and the addition of vaccinations had aided in controlling any possible pressure on the healthcare sector. 

Earlier this week, the health department withdrew a circular which had put an end to contact tracing except for instances of cluster outbreaks or congregated settings. 

The measures had also included the scrapping of the 10-day isolation period for people who had come into contact with Covid-19. These recommendations had since been put on hold, allowing for more comprehensive public consultation. 

