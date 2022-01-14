1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Govt to unveil new dashboard of vaccinated, unvaccinated adults in hospital

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images.
Getty Images.
xavierarnau
  • The Department of Health is expected to unveil a dashboard revealing the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated adults in hospital.
  • Health Minister Joe Phaahla emphasised that the fourth wave had shown the value of vaccinations.
  • The department is on its drive urging the population to take their vaccines.

The government will unveil a new Covid-19 dashboard revealing adults hospitalised, both vaccinated and unvaccinated. 

Health Minister Joe Phaahla reported on Friday that the new dashboard would show the correlation between those who are unvaccinated among hospital admissions, as compared to those who are vaccinated, including those in high care and ICU. 

Phaahla emphasised that the 4th wave was unequivocally showing the value of vaccinations in preventing severe illness and death.

"Hospital admissions were rising in the middle of December when we provided our last update, but have been on a steady decline since the last week of December. Overall, admissions to the hospital over this 4th wave have been much lower than the previous three waves.

"Thus, the term decoupling between the steep rise in infections not accompanied by a similar rise in hospitalisation. A similar pattern has been observed in relation to deaths," Phaahla said.

Gauteng officially exited the 4th wave this week.

Phaahla said the other eight provinces had reached their peaks and were now on a steady decline. 

In the first week of 2022, the country saw a 13.9% reduction in the number of new cases, which was 46 680 compared to the 54 191 during the last week of 2021.

ALSO READ | SA's terrible Covid-19 toll - researchers find nearly 300 000 excess deaths in two years

"In the past week, the Western Cape had the highest number of new cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. All other provinces accounted for only 11% of cases. There has been a 4.8% reduction in reported deaths over the last 7 days.

"As of 13 January 2022, there has been a 27.4% reduction in new cases compared to seven days prior nationally, and the reduction is in all provinces. There has been a 6.3% reduction in hospitalisation compared to seven days earlier, although provinces such as Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and Western Cape reported an increase in admissions," said Phaahla.

The national recovery rate is 94.4%, and current active cases are at 106 883, a 22.7% reduction over the past 24 hours. 

The positivity rate of tests has gone down from the highest of 25-30% in the last week of December, to 14% yesterday.

"As we are aware, vaccination has been opened for minors 12-17 years, and for this group 1.05 million doses have been administered, with 73 000 receiving second doses after they were approved after the initial one dose.

"We have done well with the 60-plus cohort, with just under 67% vaccinated, with some districts at 75%, the 50-59 years at 62.3%, the 35-49 years group at 50%, and the lowest is the biggest cohort - the 18-34 years at 31.6%," Phaahla said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe phaahlahealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.39
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.05
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.56
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,818.65
-0.2%
Silver
22.94
-0.6%
Palladium
1,877.50
-0.5%
Platinum
973.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
84.47
-0.2%
Top 40
68,448
-1.1%
All Share
75,160
-1.0%
Resource 10
74,434
-1.5%
Industrial 25
94,294
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,565
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo