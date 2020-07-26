1h ago

Covid-19: Gwede Mantashe discharged from hospital

Alex Mitchley
  • Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe tested positive for Covid-19 on 14 July.
  • On 20 July, Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of his doctor. 
  • The minister was discharged from hospital on Sunday evening.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has been discharged after he was hospitalised for Covid-19 earlier this month.

The Presidency confirmed that Mantashe was discharged from hospital on Sunday evening.

"Though he has been discharged, he has been advised by his medical team to stay home for another seven days," Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said in a statement.

"We are grateful that Minister Mantashe is now at home with his family and on his way to a full recovery."

"We wish our other colleagues in the Executive, and all other South Africans battling this virus, a speedy recovery."

News24 previously reported that Mantashe and his wife tested positive for the virus on 14 July and went into self-quarantine at their home.

Hospital

Less than a week later, the minister was admitted to hospital for further medical attention and monitoring.

It was further reported that Mantashe was advised by his doctor to seek admission to hospital.

"Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring, while Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home," the Presidency said at the time.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, who tested positive for Covid-19, has also since been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel was the latest member of the executive to test positive for Covid-19 after he received his results on Saturday.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who also tested positive, has since recovered.

