1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Hard shutdown not the answer, says Anthony Fauci, admitting SA response better than US

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci.
US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci.
Getty Images

  • A leading US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci says we need to move away from the mentality of shutting down a country in the fight against Covid-19.
  • He says SA seems to have done better than the US.
  • SA has had a more unified response to the pandemic compared to the US.

Shutting down a country is not the way to go about fighting Covid-19, said leading US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci, who admitted that South Africa appeared to have done better than his home country.

Instead, he said, there should be a unified response to the pandemic and that safer socialisation should be encouraged.

"We have got to get away from the mentality of either shutting down completely or 'the hell with it, do anything you want to do without any precautions' [approach]. It is same way back in the days of HIV when we would say just say no to drugs or no sex at all. It doesn't work that way."

WATCH | Lockdown: Bheki Cele, police raid Sandton nightclub open after midnight curfew

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has advised six presidents in 36 years.

He was addressing a webinar on Monday night, which University of Cape Town professor, Linda-Gail Bekker, hosted. Bekker is also the COO of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation and the former president of the International Aids Society.

Fauci said he was puzzled by people who didn't take Covid-19 seriously.

"Covid-19 is so different because [of] the spectrum of disease, from 40% of people who have no symptoms to those who have symptoms, and 80% [who] have mild symptoms. And then you have 15 to 25% who [are] severe or critical, leading to the high degree of morbidity and mortality."

READ HERE | Covid-19: Mkhize's talk of a Western Cape spike is reckless, says Winde

Some people, particularly young people, felt they would easily recover but the virus had, in fact, killed many people worldwide, Fauci added.

"When you try to get a message that [this] is really something really serious, it's historic in its seriousness, there are still people who don't take it seriously, hence the great disparity in the United States about following simple fundamental public health guidelines."

He praised healthcare workers.

The US recorded the highest number of daily infections over the weekend with more than 83 000 cases in a single day.

READ | Covid-19: 27 000 health workers infected, Mkhize expresses his 'deep appreciation'

During the webinar, Bekker asked if the world should think about safer socialisation, rather than the message that infections could somehow be prevented completely.

He responded that they have to get away from the mentality of either shutting down completely or a situation where people say "the hell with it".

"We don't want to shut down the country and destroy the economy but on the other hand we don't want people to say there is no such thing as public health measures.

"You don't have to shut down your economy, your factories, all of your business things. You could still do that in a safer way...as opposed to shutting down."

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa stares down MPs blaming ANC - not Covid-19 - for economic ructions

Instead, people could employ simple measures, like wearing a mask and social distancing.

Bekker noted that were differences in the severity of cases in the south compared to the north and added that she was often asked why Africa appeared to escape much of the predicted doom and gloom.

Fauci said there were probably a complexity of reasons for that and that a unified response by the government was one factor. 

In the US, the 50 states had a degree of independence from the central government and showed disparate responses to the pandemic. 

READ HERE | US Vice President Pence tests negative for Covid-19 after scare

"Everybody has got to pull together and in some countries, like South Africa, a smaller country... in my impression, you can do things more centrally."

"The 50 different states did it 50 different ways and it just didn't work and that's the reason why we had that resurgence."

"We are not pulling together as a unified country whereas other countries I believe, including South Africa, do it much more that way. That is what I think the difference is."

READ | Trump insists US is 'rounding the corner' on Covid-19

Commenting on vaccines, Bekker said there were at least three of the candidates in phase 2 in South Africa and we were about to start phase 3 of the trial.

"We will likely know by the middle of November whether or not we have a safe and effective vaccine, at least in those two candidates, with the others not too far behind. We have already started producing in large amounts doses enough to start administering by the end of December, the beginning of January," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
SA scientists launch trial to test if childhood vaccine can protect frontline healthcare workers
Repurposed measles vaccine trials to fight Covid-19 set to kick off in SA - report
Community healthcare workers in Cape Town demand Covid-19 'danger pay'
Read more on:
anthony fauciussouth africalockdowncoronavirushealth
Lottery
7 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 8881 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10051 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.11
(+0.44)
ZAR/GBP
20.98
(+0.47)
ZAR/EUR
19.03
(+0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.49
(+0.36)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.42)
Gold
1901.64
(-0.01)
Silver
24.34
(+0.38)
Platinum
875.00
(+0.57)
Brent Crude
40.81
(-3.00)
Palladium
2356.00
(+0.36)
All Share
54697.52
(-0.35)
Top 40
50148.07
(-0.28)
Financial 15
10665.14
(+0.19)
Industrial 25
75036.79
(+0.78)
Resource 10
51120.98
(-1.87)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo