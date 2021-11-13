Covid-19: Health department has 'capacity' to vaccinate all adults by December

The health department has capacity to vaccinate every adult by December, the health minister says.

The department is aiming to vaccinate 500 000 people this weekend.

South Africans have been urged to get vaccinated ahead of the festive season.

As the health department embarks on a ramped-up vaccination drive this weekend, Health Minister Joe Phaahla has reassured South Africans that the government has enough capacity to vaccinate every adult in the country.

The second leg of the Vooma Weekend Vaccination Campaign started on Friday, and the Department of Health was aiming to vaccinate 500 000 people by the end of Sunday.

The first leg was held at the start of October and saw the department achieving 75% of its vaccination target of 500 000.

The increased vaccination efforts will likely push the number of people vaccinated with at least one vaccine dose to more than 40% of the adult population, said Phaahla.

The country could surpass the 24-million vaccination mark over the weekend.

Four provinces - the Western Cape, Free State, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape - were within reach of vaccinating 50% of their adult population in a matter of weeks, Phaahla added.

The country's vaccination programme "remains resilient though facing challenges," he said.

"We have the capacity to administer vaccination to all adult South Africans and those resident in the country by end of December 2021," said Phaahla.

The health minister warned that vaccination remained the best way to stave off an impending fourth wave, especially as one of the factors driving the fourth wave was the movement of people, which was expected to increase over the festive season.

"This makes it more urgent for more people to come forward for vaccination," Phaahla said.

"The message is simple and straightforward: If we all vaccinate, we can have a safe and enjoyable festive season, unlike what happened in December 2020 and January 2021."