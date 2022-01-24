24 Jan

add bookmark

Covid-19: Health dept refutes claims vaccine is unsafe for women of reproductive age

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The government has dismissed claims the vaccine is unsafe for women of reproductive age.
The government has dismissed claims the vaccine is unsafe for women of reproductive age.
Vichan Poti/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Im
  • The Department of Health has disputed claims by the Commission for Gender Equality regarding vaccines for women.
  • The CGE claims vaccines may cause a small change to the menstrual cycle length, but that this change is temporary.
  • According to the department, the CGE's statement may contribute to misinformation and needless vaccine hesitancy in young women.

The Department of Health has disputed claims made by the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), that Covid-19 vaccines are not safe for women of reproductive age and pregnant women.

Last Sunday, the commission issued a media statement titled: "Warning Against Imposing Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination on Employees and Students".

In the statement, the CGE said that it had noted a new study published in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology medical journal, released on 5 January, that has found that vaccines may cause a small change to the menstrual cycle length, but that this change is temporary.

According to the department, the statement seems to have been released without consultation with any expert institutions.

"The statement has not considered all available evidence and the substantial benefit associated with vaccinating women of reproductive age and pregnant women," department spokesperson Foster Mohale said.

READ | Covid-19: 29 million vaccine doses administered in SA

Mohale said the department was in agreement and supported the statement released on Sunday by health organisations, including the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) in disputing the facts as presented by the CGE.

"Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective against severe illness, and immunising women of reproductive age is important as both South African and global data have clearly shown that SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnancy significantly worsens obstetric and neonatal outcomes, making it imperative that vaccination programmes target young women before and during pregnancy," Mohale said.

He also said that it is important to emphasise that the current discussions about vaccine mandates have no bearing on the effectiveness and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, and the department, "... dismisses any argument against the constitutionally of vaccine mandates based on fallacious and non-scientific evidence". 

"Health Minister Joe Phaahla is advised by committees of highly qualified scientists and clinicians, including the Ministerial Advisory Committee of Vaccines (VMAC) and [the] National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (NISEC) whose mandate entails reviewing vaccine safety data and making recommendations on safe vaccine use," Mohale said. 

The department added that the South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (SASOG) and the South African Medical Association (SAMA), also offer evidence-based recommendations to their membership on vaccine use.

"The conclusion by the commission that 'many women may not be comfortable taking vaccines, due to possible long-term effects' is not supported by data and is not based on a risk [versus] benefit analysis."

Mohale said that the CGE's statement may contribute to misinformation and needless vaccine hesitancy in young women, and at its worst, could contribute to maternal and neonatal deaths.

"Thus, we would like to implore anyone with different views and theories on the effectiveness of vaccines, to back their comments and arguments with scientific evidence, and share data with government for the benefit of the entire population."

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthcommission for gender equalityvaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
33% - 419 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
67% - 862 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.29
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.63
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,839.79
+0.3%
Silver
23.90
-1.6%
Palladium
2,149.50
+1.8%
Platinum
1,028.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
87.89
-0.6%
Top 40
65,653
-3.9%
All Share
72,164
-3.7%
Resource 10
71,479
-4.8%
Industrial 25
90,959
-3.5%
Financial 15
14,713
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo