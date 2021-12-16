35m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: SA remains on Level 1 as health minister calls for social distancing, vaccination

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Health Minister Joe Phaahla has called on South Africans to follow Covid-19 safety protocols.
  • This comes as the country remains on adjusted Level 1 restrictions.
  • The Omicron variant, which is driving the fourth wave, appears to be spreading faster than previous waves.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has called for compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols as the country remains on adjusted Level 1 restrictions.

According to Phaahla, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will retain lockdown restrictions at Adjusted Level 1 but has tasked the Department of Health with monitoring rising infection numbers.

"The NCCC has reflected on the current Covid-19 situation and deliberated on a number of recommendations tabled by the Department of Health as part of safety measures to prevent a possible surge in Covid-19 infections during the festive period, which is associated with all sorts of social gatherings like parties and weddings, which can be 'super spreader' events," Phaahla said in a statement.

READ MORE | Covid-19: Gauteng fourth wave shows fewer hospitalisations, deaths - NICD

"The council has directed the department to closely monitor the rising Covid-19 infections, hospitalisations, mortality and recovery rates, which are largely driven by the Omicron variant," he said.

The new variant was driving the fourth wave, said Phaahla, and according to scientific studies, the virus was spreading faster than in previous waves. The rates of hospitalisations and deaths remain relatively low, he added.

"We call upon all travellers, especially those who are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated coming from areas declared hotspots, to get vaccinated before hitting the roads to protect their families and friends they will be visiting during this period," said Phaahla.

He said the department will continue to closely monitor daily infections, hospitalisations, as well as mortality and recovery rates, and make necessary recommendations to the NCCC.

"The department, working with provinces, will ensure sufficient vaccination sites remain operational, including pop-up sites at some public places like malls, open community sporting-based venues and roadblocks. We also urge public transport operators to enforce compliance with mask-wearing at all times, hand sanitising and open windows to allow sufficient ventilation," said Phaahla.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Covid-19: Gauteng fourth wave shows fewer hospitalisations, deaths - NICD
Covid-19 infections among Western Cape healthcare workers jump from 37 to 461 in two months
'Covid regulations thumb-sucked': AfriForum fumes after court dismisses urgent bid to challenge...
Read more on:
ncccjoe phaahlacoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
20% - 1317 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 3528 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 1797 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.99
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.20
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.07
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,785.34
+0.5%
Silver
22.18
+0.4%
Palladium
1,659.00
+3.7%
Platinum
927.50
+0.8%
Brent-ruolie
73.88
+0.2%
Top 40
65,102
0.0%
All Share
71,467
0.0%
Resource 10
67,716
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,115
0.0%
Financial 15
14,268
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

3h ago

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo